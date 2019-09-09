CHIARA BONI Presents Spring/Summer 2020 Collection at New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iconic mother and daughter model duo Pat and Anna Cleveland opened the Chiara Boni La Petite Robe Spring/Summer 2020 show on the evening of Saturday, September 7th during New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

For the Spring /Summer 2020 season, Chiara Boni La Petite Robe envisioned the story of the Queen of Hearts: intriguing and elegant, she lands in New York after a long trip.

Recollections of the magic atmosphere of Africa appear on magnified wild animal patterns, ranging from leopard to giraffe spots to tiger stripes. From the East, her chic Queen of Hearts brings paisley motifs and Malaysian ikat patterns.Traveling through Mexico she finds beautiful, multicolor butterflies inspiring an eye-catching allover macro-motif.

The brand's assertive femininity translates into the versatile silhouettes, ranging from fitted shapes with belted details highlighting the waist to new, boxy cuts. Floral applications appear on the shoulders and sleeves of column dresses and jumpsuits, while asymmetric cuts give a fresh, effortless appeal to handkerchief frocks worked in the new hyper soft slim jersey.

A plissé satin enhances the volume of black and white evening gowns, combining stretch jersey inserts on maxi dresses in a happy palette of coral, red, yellow, blue and green.

Glamorous, versatile, sometimes eccentric, the Queen of Hearts can surprise with cowboy-style accents: Texan boots and hats, scarves and backpacks in seasonal prints, extravagant earrings and sexy bustiers.

The Spring/Summer 2020 Chiara Boni La Petite Robe woman is a fascinating Queen of Hearts, simultaneously a country and metropolitan who can combine day and evening in a chic, original way.

Maria Borges, Pat and Anna Cleveland walked in the show.

Guests and friends supporting the designer and her collection include: Kerry Kennedy, Cara Kennedy Cuomo, Caroline Vreeland, Janet Montgomery, Kathrine Narducci, Nichole Galicia, Julie Mintz, Bojana Krsmanovic, Nibar Madar, Mollye Rogel, and Wendy Williams among others.

A sustainability champion, Cara Kennedy is the enthusiastic ambassador of the 'Measuring for a Sustainable Future' project, in partnership with Eurojersey.

SOURCE CHIARA BONI