28.10.2020 13:56:00

Chewy Launches Innovative Telehealth Service for Pets, With Plans to Expand Nationwide

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY), the leader in pet e-commerce, announced a new telehealth service today, called "Connect With a Vet,” that allows pet parents and veterinarians to leverage the company’s proprietary tele-triage platform to preserve continuous veterinarian care and support amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

With this service, Chewy makes it possible for pet parents to connect directly with a licensed veterinarian to get answers to some of the most commonly asked questions, to receive advice, discuss concerns they might have regarding the health and wellness of their pet, and even get referrals to their local vets or emergency clinics. The vets are not diagnosing medical conditions, providing treatment, or prescribing medications. During the pilot phase of the "Connect With a Vet” program over 80% of users rated the service 10/10.

"We have focused our efforts into developing an easy to use and convenient tele-triage product that we anticipate will have a positive impact given the current environment, and also extend beyond that,” said Sumit Singh, CEO of Chewy. "We are always looking to enhance our customers’ experience. Visiting a local vet continues to be a challenge for many pet parents during this time. Similarly, the vet community has also been impacted via clinic shutdowns or reduced clinic hours. So, we thought, why not come up with a solution that can help both communities, our customers and veterinarians, in this time of greatest need."

The "Connect With a Vet” tele-triage service was initially launched in Florida and Massachusetts in May, and Chewy has expanded it to over 35 states with plans of offering it nationwide. The service is currently available exclusively and free of charge to customers who are subscribed to the company’s popular Autoship program, which is responsible for nearly 70% of its net sales.

To bring this service to life, Chewy has partnered with vets impacted by the pandemic or those seeking flexibility in scheduling. Feedback from the vets participating in the program has also been positive as reflected in this testimonial from Christina Fernandez, DVM MRCVS DACVECC. "I'm extremely proud to be part of the ‘Chewy Connect With a Vet’ team. Helping people help their pets is the best part of being a veterinarian. Being able to do that in a way that is convenient for pet parents, while also supporting our veterinary colleagues, has been a truly rewarding experience,” she said.

This first-of-its-kind service is providing quick and easy access to free veterinary counsel from the comfort of a customer’s home. "These are early days and there is a lot to learn. We’re glad we are innovating fast and at a time when it matters most,” said Singh.

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with more than 2,000 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

