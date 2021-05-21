Chewy Expands its Proprietary and Popular Telehealth Service ‘Connect with a Vet’

Chewy, Inc. ("Chewy”) (NYSE: CHWY), a trusted online destination for pet parents and partners, continues to innovate on their popular telehealth service, Connect with a Vet, with a series of features enhancing the experience of customers and veterinarians. Today’s expansion includes the highly anticipated video consultation feature, the ability to preschedule a virtual vet consultation, and extended hours of operation including weekends which will begin later this month.

"Connect with a Vet is shifting the entire dynamic of how pet parents can access real-time healthcare advice with licensed veterinarians. We introduced it as a resource at the moment it was needed most by customers and veterinarians, and we are proud to continue innovating to offer an even more personalized and accessible experience to millions of pet parents,” said Mita Malhotra, Vice President of Chewy Health.

The new video consultation feature and ability to preschedule appointments are making pet health and wellness more accessible and affordable everywhere as part of the company’s signature focus on creating a personalized experience for pet parents as well as their vet partners. Launched in October 2020, Chewy currently offers their Connect with a Vet service to customers in 47 states Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET with plans to expand hours of operation on weekends starting at the end of the month.

This rapid growth comes within months after making the chat-based service widely available as a free resource to Chewy’s Autoship subscribers and is backed by strong customer approval ratings with approximately 80% of customers who’ve used the service this year giving their experience a 10 out of 10.

Chewy’s team of licensed contracted veterinarians are also enjoying the added benefits of these upgrades, including the ability to observe on video, the pet’s behavior, activity level, and other important indicators of health. This enhanced level of connection is especially helpful in guiding pet parents even after the consultation has ended. "Our doctors get to observe the pet in real-time, in the comfort of their own homes. Being able to observe the pet rather than just read or hear a description allows for a more authentic connection while answering our pet parents’ questions or preparing them for a more efficient in-person vet visit if needed,” said Dr. Katy Nelson, Senior Veterinary Relations Manager at Chewy.

As the leading online pet pharmacy in the United States, Chewy is focused on using products and technology to improve the overall health and wellbeing of every pet-owning household in America through increased access, affordability, and creating an unparalleled customer experience.

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies, and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with approximately 2,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

