Chevron Kicks Off Their "Engineered With Purpose” Campaign With the Launch of the Delo Traveling Technology Lab

Chevron Products Company, a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., maker of technologically advanced engine oils, lubricants and coolants announced at the Great American Trucking Show (GATS) their new customer-focused campaign "Engineered with Purpose,” re-affirming their commitment to moving their customers' business forward through application of the most advanced technology. As part of the announcement at GATS, Chevron unveiled a new take on its mobile education center, the Delo Traveling Technology Lab, with interactive technologies, including virtual (VR) and augmented (AR) reality exhibits.

"Our new campaign is a recognition of our customers’ need for better education and solutions to drive their business forward,” said James Booth, Commercial Sector Manager at Chevron. "The Delo Traveling Technology Lab is the latest step in our commitment to excellence for our customers; the type of commitment that has made Chevron Delo the #1 choice for fleets and on-highway OEM factory fill.”

Protection with Purpose

A major milestone in Chevron strengthening its commitment to its customers is the expansion of their fully re-formulated Delo 400 product line re-engineered in 2016 to meet API CK-4 and FA-4 specs. Chevron continues to look to solve specific customer challenges in the ongoing development of Delo 400 product line – with a goal to not only exceed API requirements,but solve customer issues not currently being addressed in the market. Three years later, Delo is the #1 engine oil choice with small, medium and large fleets according to MacKay 2017 report. By the end of 2019, Delo will be the factory fill oil for 85% of North American OEMs.

Solving Problems to Move Business Forward

Chevron has solidified its commitment to its customers, engineering products with purpose by building solutions that further their customers’ businesses through innovation and advanced technology. Just this year, Chevron has launched a number of products including:

Greatest number of heavy duty engine oil products with API SN PLUS - protecting both heavy duty vehicles and modern gasoline pick-up truck engines

Delo 400 XSP-FA 5W-30 – delivering the best engine oil life and fuel efficiency in the Delo product line

Delo ELC Advanced Coolants – solving recent issues with nitrited coolants and new aluminum radiators

As part of Chevron’s broader campaign, by year-end, they will be introducing a major breakthrough in oil technology engineered to solve after-treatment issues brought to light by its OEM partners and customers.

Designed with Purpose – Delo Traveling Technology Lab

Launched in 1999, the Delo Truck was the first-of-its-kind, a mobile educational center bringing information to their customers. During the last 20 years, it has traveled nearly three-quarters of a million miles in the United States and Canada, visiting thousands of people in the process. The Delo Truck has had a direct impact on customer business, and development of their operations, and maintenance professionals.

Chevron has been a pioneer of using digital technology to help the trucking industry understand the latest trends and delivering business insights in a timely manner. Today’s launch of the travelling technology lab is a further leap in understanding and addressing customers’ needs.

Following 15 months of work with top agencies, Chevron’s Delo Traveling Technology Lab includes:

Eleven exhibits including state-of-the-art VR and AR equipment to allow customers an interactive experience to learn more about Chevron’s offerings from engine maintenance to proper lubrication practices

The Delo Traveling Technology Lab is on display at GATS from August 22-24 and will be traveling throughout the United States and Canada, making scheduled stops at various trade shows and customer events in the coming years.

About Chevron Products Company

Chevron Products Company is a division of an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) headquartered in San Ramon, CA. A full line of lubrication and coolant products are marketed through this organization. Select brands include Havoline®, Delo® and Havoline Xpress Lube®. Chevron Intellectual Property LLC owns patented technology in advanced lubricants products, new generation base oil technology and coolants.

For more information go to: www.ChevronLubricants.com

