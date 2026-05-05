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06.05.2026 00:05:39
Chevron CEO Warns Of Potential Oil Shortages Due To Closure Of Strait Of Hormuz
(RTTNews) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) CEO Mike Wirth has raised alarms about possible global oil shortages after the Strait of Hormuz was closed, a vital shipping lane for crude oil.
During a discussion at a Milken Institute event, Wirth highlighted that this disruption might have effects similar to the energy crises seen back in the 1970s. He pointed out that as supply tightens, a decrease in demand might follow. Asian economies, which heavily depend on energy imports, are likely to feel the pressure first.
The Strait of Hormuz is crucial, handling around 20% of the world's oil supply, so its closure is a significant blow to the global energy market. This shutdown has occurred against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran.
In response, Donald Trump has suggested "Project Freedom" to escort cargo ships through the area, but Iranian officials have issued warnings against this plan.
Oil prices are spiking as a result of this disruption, with Brent crude hovering around $115 per barrel after briefly reaching above $126. U.S. benchmark prices have also seen sharp increases.
The supply issues are already sending shockwaves through various industries. For example, Spirit Airlines has had to stop operations as rising jet fuel prices made flights unfeasible, showcasing the broader economic strain.
Chevron has reported weaker results for the first quarter, with net income dropping to $2.2 billion, or $1.11 per share, down from $3.5 billion a year prior. Wirth mentioned that the company is working through "high geopolitical volatility and the resulting supply challenges."
Despite Chevron's limited direct involvement in the Middle East, the overall market disruptions highlight just how susceptible global energy supply chains are to geopolitical tensions, raising concerns about the long-term impacts on prices and economic stability.
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USA unter Druck: Droht Anlegern jetzt der perfekte Sturm?
Wir sprechen mit dem US-Experten Alexander Berger über die aktuell wichtigsten Treiber an den Finanzmärkten. Während im vergangenen Jahr vor allem Trumps Zollpolitik im Fokus stand, sind es heute geopolitische Spannungen, politische Unsicherheit und die Geldpolitik der USA, die das Marktgeschehen bestimmen.
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerKeine Fortschritte im Nahost-Krieg: SMI und DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen schliessen mit Plus -- Verluste in Hongkong - Keine Impulse aus Japan oder China
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