29.07.2020 22:30:00

Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and twenty-nine cents ($1.29) per share, payable September 10, 2020, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business August 19, 2020.

Chevron Neutral UBS AG
Chevron buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Chevron buy UBS AG
Chevron Hold HSBC
Chevron Halten Independent Research GmbH

