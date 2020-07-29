Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
29.07.2020 22:30:00
Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and twenty-nine cents ($1.29) per share, payable September 10, 2020, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business August 19, 2020.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005860/en/
Nachrichten zu Chevron Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Chevron Corp.mehr Analysen
|12.05.20
|Chevron Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.05.20
|Chevron buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.04.20
|Chevron buy
|UBS AG
|12.02.20
|Chevron Hold
|HSBC
|29.08.19
|Chevron Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|12.05.20
|Chevron Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.05.20
|Chevron buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.04.20
|Chevron buy
|UBS AG
|12.02.20
|Chevron Hold
|HSBC
|29.08.19
|Chevron Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|01.05.20
|Chevron buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.04.20
|Chevron buy
|UBS AG
|21.08.19
|Chevron Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|19.08.19
|Chevron overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.02.19
|Chevron Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|12.05.20
|Chevron Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.02.20
|Chevron Hold
|HSBC
|29.08.19
|Chevron Halten
|Independent Research GmbH