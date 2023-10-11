Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'039 0.3%  SPI 14'434 0.5%  Dow 33'640 -0.3%  DAX 15'460 0.2%  Euro 0.9576 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'201 -0.1%  Gold 1'871 0.6%  Bitcoin 24'084 -2.8%  Dollar 0.9045 0.0%  Öl 86.4 -1.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sandoz124359842UBS24476758Roche1203204Birkenstock129711946Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Novo Nordisk129508879Richemont21048333Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343
Top News
Diese Wasserstoffaktien haben laut HSBC-Analystin deutliches Kurspotenzial
So kann man von Zuhause Geld verdienen
Tesla, Nikola, Lucid & Co.: Diese E-Auto-Aktien werden am meisten geshortet
Ausblick: Delta Air Lines mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Anleihen, Inflation, Zinsen und Co.: Top-Investoren geben Risiko-Warnung heraus
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Waga Energy Aktie [Valor: 114329245 / ISIN: FR0012532810]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.10.2023 19:00:05

Chester County Solid Waste Authority Chooses Waga Energy to Produce RNG at the LLARC Landfill

Waga Energy
25.00 EUR 0.40%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Waga Energy
Chester County Solid Waste Authority Chooses Waga Energy to Produce RNG at the LLARC Landfill

11-Oct-2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Chester County Solid Waste Authority Chooses Waga Energy to Produce RNG at the LLARC Landfill

 

Waga Energy (Euronext Paris: FR0012532810; EPA: WAGA), a global expert in the production of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) from landfills, signed a commercial agreement with the Chester County Solid Waste Authority to produce RNG at its Lanchester Landfill and Reclamation Center (LLARC) site, located in Narvon, PA, USA. The contract was signed on October 4th following a competitive selection process.
 

As part of this agreement, Waga Energy will fund the construction of an RNG facility using its patented WAGABOX® technology, to upgrade landfill gas into pipeline-quality RNG. Waga Energy will operate the facility for an initial 20-year term, sharing revenues with Chester County Solid Waste Authority, an intergovernmental solid waste management agency which operates the LLARC site.
 

The WAGABOX® unit will process up to 2,000 scfm (3,200 m3/h) of landfill gas to produce over 450,000 MMBtu (130 GWh/y) of RNG per year. The low carbon RNG produced by the LLARC WAGABOX® will avoid over 27,000 tons of eqCO2 per year, compared to using fossil fuels, equivalent to avoiding emissions from 2.8 million gallons of gasoline per year, based on the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) calculation methodology[1].
 

The LLARC Landfill receives around 280,000 tons of waste per year. The resulting landfill gas is already captured to prevent direct methane emissions to the atmosphere. Once operational, the WAGABOX® facility will optimize the energy recovered, providing the local community with clean, local and renewable energy, using the existing infrastructure.
 

This is the sixth landfill gas to RNG upgrading project undertaken by Waga Energy in the United States. A WAGABOX® unit was commissioned last May in Canada, and 17 more are in operation in Europe.

 

Robert Watts, Executive Director, Chester County Solid Waste Authority, said: “We are very excited to be working with Waga Energy to upgrade our landfill gas to pipeline-quality RNG.

 

Guénaël Prince, Chief Executive Officer of Waga Energy Inc. (USA), said: "We are honored to have been selected as Chester County Solid Waste Authority's partner for this project, which will benefit the local community both environmentally and economically. By implementing the best-in-class landfill gas upgrading technology, the LLARC RNG WAGABOX® will reduce greenhouse gas emissions while generating additional revenues.

  

About Waga Energy

Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX®. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas distribution networks that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural gas. Waga Energy finances, builds and operates its WAGABOX® units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of raw gas, and generates income by selling the RNG it produces. Waga Energy operates eighteen WAGABOX® units in France, Spain and Canada, representing an installed capacity of 2,270,000 MMBtu (665 GWh/y). Sixteen units are under construction in France, Canada, and the US. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition.

 

About the Chester County Solid Waste Authority

The Chester County Commissioners established the Chester County Solid Waste Authority (CCSWA) in August 1984. In September 1984, the CCSWA became owner and operator of the LLARC Landfill, a 600-acre property located in Honey Brook, Salisbury, and Caernarvon townships that includes 160 acres of landfills. The mission of CCSWA is to manage all discarded materials in the LLARC service area with minimum environmental impact and with an overall long-term goal of zero waste. Visit us at: https://www.chestercountyswa.org/ for more information.

 

Waga Energy

Laurent Barbotin
+33 772-771-185
laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com

Waga Energy

Alicia Fanni
+1 (786) 300-9545
alicia.fanni@waga-energy.com

Chester County

Robert Watts

+1 (484) 796-4040

bwatts@chestercswa.org

 

 

[1] Or 21,500 tons of eqCO2 based on comparative non-renewable and renewable natural gas emission factors in France according to French energy agency ADEME’s carbon database and factoring in direct and indirect emissions.  

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Download the press release

Language: English
Company: Waga Energy
5 Rue Raymond Chanas
38320 Eybens
France
Phone: (33) 772 771 185
E-mail: laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com
Internet: www.waga-energy.com
ISIN: FR0012532810
Euronext Ticker: WAGA
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 1746849
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1746849  11-Oct-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1746849&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Waga Energy

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten