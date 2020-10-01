Chesswood Group Limited Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meeting

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Chesswood Group Limited ("Chesswood") (TSX: CHW) announced today the voting results for its 2020 annual shareholders meeting (the "2020 Shareholders Meeting") held on September 30, 2020. A total of 8,142,463 shares (approximately 45.84% of the 17,763,498 outstanding voting shares) were represented in person or by proxy.

Each of the nominees listed in the management information circular dated August 19, 2020 were elected as directors of Chesswood at the 2020 Shareholders Meeting. Detailed results of the 7,666,175 votes cast in respect of the election of the directors are set out below:



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Clare R. Copeland 7,591,391 99.02 74,784 0.98 Robert J. Day 7,645,457 99.73 20,718 0.27 Jeff Fields 7,642,607 99.69 23,568 0.31 Sam L. Leeper 7,643,807 99.71 22,368 0.29 Ryan Marr 7,647,657 99.77 17,918 0.23 Edward Sonshine 7,644,407 99.72 21,768 0.28 Frederick W. Steiner 7,643,207 99.70 22,968 0.30

"We'd like to welcome Jeff Fields as an independent director to the Board of Chesswood" said Ryan Marr, Chesswood's President and CEO. "Jeff's extensive capital markets experience, most recently as a senior executive at RBC Capital Markets, will be a great addition to the Board, as we continue to expand Chesswood's liquidity sources and focus on growth of origination" added Marr.

BDO Canada LLP was re-appointed as auditors for the ensuing year by 99.2% of the votes cast.

About Chesswood

Through three wholly-owned subsidiaries in the U.S. and Canada, Chesswood Group Limited is North America's only publicly-traded commercial equipment finance company focused on small and medium-sized businesses. Our Colorado-based Pawnee Leasing Corporation, founded in 1982, finances a highly diversified portfolio of commercial equipment leases and loans through relationships with over 600 independent brokers in the U.S. In Canada, Blue Chip Leasing Corporation has been originating and servicing commercial equipment leases and loans since 1996, and today operates through a nationwide network of more than 50 independent brokers. Located in Houston, Texas, Tandem Finance Inc. provides equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses in the U.S. through the equipment vendor channel. Based in Toronto, Canada, Chesswood's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CHW.

Learn more at: www.Chesswoodgroup.com www.PawneeLeasing.com www.BlueChipLeasing.com and www.TandemFinance.com

