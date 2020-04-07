|
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation to Participate In SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Midstream Summit
DOVER, Del., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) today announced that Beth Cooper, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Assistant Corporate Secretary and Tom Mahn, Vice President and Treasurer, will be participating in a virtual conference sponsored by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey on April 7, 2020. Ms. Cooper and Mr. Mahn will provide one-on-one virtual presentations to separate investors.
Chesapeake's presentation for the conference is available on the Company's website at www.chpk.com in the "Investors" section under the sub-tab "Events and Presentations" and the Investor Relations App.
About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and the Chesapeake family of businesses is available at www.chpk.com, through the Company's Investor Relations App and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com.
Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
