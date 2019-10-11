11.10.2019 22:17:00

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

DOVER, Del., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will host a conference call on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The earnings press release will be issued on Thursday, November 7, 2019, before market hours.

To participate in this call, dial 855.801.6270 and reference Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call.

To access the replay recording of this call, please visit the Company's website at CPK - Conference Call Audio Replay.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and the Chesapeake family of businesses is available at www.chpk.com, through the Company's Investor Relations App and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Beth W. Cooper
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
302.734.6799

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-utilities-corporation-to-host-conference-call-to-review-third-quarter-2019-financial-results-300937347.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

