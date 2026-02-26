Chesapeake Utilities CorpShs Aktie 918010 / US1653031088
26.02.2026 02:10:59
Chesapeake Utilities Corp. Reveals Advance In Q4 Bottom Line
(RTTNews) - Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $46.1 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $36.7 million, or $1.60 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $46.2 million or $1.94 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 20.4% to $258.9 million from $215.0 million last year.
Chesapeake Utilities Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $46.1 Mln. vs. $36.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.93 vs. $1.60 last year. -Revenue: $258.9 Mln vs. $215.0 Mln last year.
