SMI 12’419 -0.4%  SPI 15’902 -0.3%  Dow 35’625 0.3%  DAX 15’926 -0.3%  Euro 1.0752 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’202 -0.6%  Gold 1’786 0.0%  Bitcoin 42’401 1.1%  Dollar 0.9134 0.1%  Öl 69.5 -0.1% 
17.08.2021 06:51:00

Chery expected to realize L4 highly autonomous driving technology in 2025.

ISTANBUL, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Chery has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with BOE, a leading Internet of Things (IOT) innovation enterprise in the world, and the two sides will have in-depth cooperation in the fields of smart cabin solutions, cutting-edge technology research and development, and smart scene solutions etc. Before this, Chery had developed strategic cooperative partnerships with leading high-tech companies in China such as Huawei, who they will work with to jointly develop smart cars for the future.

In the context of the ongoing automobile technology revolution, Chery takes the lead to introduce the intelligent networking technology and accelerates the transformation from a traditional automobile manufacturer to a high-tech Internet enterprise. In 2018, Chery released its intelligent brand strategy covering Chery's intelligent planning in the full-life cycle, ranging from R&D, manufacturing, marketing to services.  The "Lion Cloud OS" - an intelligent network system - has now evolved to version 4.0, which has implemented such AI technologies as enhanced intelligent voice interaction, AI face recognition and Chery Smart AI Cloud etc., and has been installed in the core products - Tiggo and Arrizo, now having more than 500,000 users. At present, Chery has realized mass production of cars with L2.5 autonomous driving technology and put them on the market, and is expected to realize L4 highly autonomous driving technology in 2025.

As a leading automobile brand in China, Chery consistently insists on independent research and development, and is honored as "Tech Chery".  In terms of new energy technology, Chery launched its first pure electric vehicle (EQ1) with lightweight all-aluminum body as a Chinese automobile brand. Chery's new energy product ranges will be extended into all market segments, from class A to class C car products and from class B to class D SUV products, covering PHEV, BEV, EREV, electric four-wheel drive and hydrogen fuel cell new energy vehicles. At the Shanghai auto show in April this year, EQX is showed with L4 automatic driving function, showing Chery's future development direction of new energy vehicles.

Based on the profound accumulation of conventional fossil-fueled vehicle, new energy and intelligent technologies, and by establishing strategic cooperation other leading global high-tech companies, Chery is accelerating the development of smart cars for the future, and is committed to providing a brand-new automobile lifestyle in the era of intelligent interconnection.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1594908/image1.jpg

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16.08.21 Sma Solar wird profitabler – Aktie bleibt schwach
16.08.21 Vontobel: derimail - Impfstoffhersteller - geht die Kursrally nach der Korrektur weiter?
16.08.21 SMI weiter im Höhenrausch
16.08.21 Marktüberblick: Varta-Aktie unter Druck
16.08.21 Die Bühne gehört den Notenbanken
13.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Varta
12.08.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Vifor Pharma AG
12.08.21 Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rieter erwirbt drei Geschäfte von Saurer und will zwei Verwaltungsräte abberufen - Rieter-Aktie wechselt ins Minus
Goldpreis eingebrochen: Darum sollten Gold-Anleger auch weiterhin vorsichtig sein
Dow Jones geht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX geben letztlich nach -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins
Dogecoin im Aufwind: Wird Dogecoin künftig vermehrt als Zahlungsmethode genutzt?
BioNTech-Aktie sackt ab: BioNTech & Pfizer reichen in den USA erste Daten zur Auffrischungsimpfung ein
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Schlüsse zieht Warren Buffett aus der Corona-Pandemie
Ray Dalio sieht bei China-Aktien weiterhin eine gute Chance
CureVac-Aktie springt an: CureVac macht mehr Umsatz als erwartet
Marc Andreessen warnt vor Venture Capital-Investments - so sollten Privatanleger agieren

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit