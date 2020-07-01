Cherre and Upsuite Announce Partnership to Integrate Coworking and Flex Office Data into Real Estate Data Platform

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherre , the NYC-based real estate data and analytics platform, today announced a new data partnership with Upsuite, a leading provider of coworking and flexible office space data. As part of this partnership, Upsuite will join Cherre's growing Data Partner Network, making it possible for mutual customers to easily incorporate Upsuite's data into Cherre's platform to derive actionable insights for strategic decision making.

As the leading provider of coworking and flexible office data, Upsuite tracks demand, supply, pricing fluctuations for hundreds of separate providers in thousands of locations. Upsuite provides access to the largest, most thoroughly researched and constantly updated coworking and flexible office inventory. Occupiers, coworking operators, property owners, and investors all rely on Upsutie's data to optimize their real estate, businesses, and investments in CRE's newest asset class.

"Coworking and flexible Office is one of the most dynamic asset classes in commercial real estate right now, and we think Cherre is the right partner to help institutional owners, investors, and other stakeholders see the past, present and future of this asset class," said Ben Wright, Founder and CEO of Upsuite.

Cherre seamlessly connects disparate real estate data into a single-source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data. Cherre has the largest real estate knowledge graph in the world and enables customers to uncover granular insights, automate workflows, and build models and visualizations.

"Property owners need comprehensive data to make more informed investment and business decisions," said L.D. Salmanson, CEO and Co-Founder of Cherre. "Analyzing coworking and flex space data alongside other connected data sources will enable better trend and market analysis for decision making."

About Upsuite

Upsuite 's mission is to enable flexibility in the office market for occupiers, coworking operators, property owners, brokers, and investors. Upsuite turns data into actionable insights for the coworking and flexible office industry. As the leading provider of coworking and flexible office data, Upsuite tracks demand, supply, pricing fluctuations for hundreds of separate providers in thousands of locations. Occupiers, operators, property owners, and investors all rely on Upsutie's data to optimize their real estate, businesses, and investments in CRE's newest asset class.

About Cherre

Cherre provides investors, insurers, real estate advisors, and other large enterprises with a platform to collect, resolve, and augment real estate data from hundreds of thousands of public, private, and internal sources. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

Cherre Media Contact

Kira Swain

kira(at)cherre(dot)com

Upsuite Media Contact

Ben Wright

benw(at)upsuite(dot)com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cherre-and-upsuite-announce-partnership-to-integrate-coworking-and-flex-office-data-into-real-estate-data-platform-301086740.html

SOURCE Cherre