Cherre and DealStat Announce Partnership to Integrate Unstructured Data into Real Estate Data Platform

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherre , the NYC-based real estate data and analytics platform, today announced a new data partnership with DealStat , the real estate industry's AI platform for extracting data from highly unstructured sources. This partnership will enable mutual customers to leverage AI to extract data from source documentation and PDFs, and integrate it into Cherre's data platform. By capturing unstructured data, customers can pull static information into a structured data platform to run historical and trend analysis and make better decisions.

DealStat's AI platform uniquely understands real estate industry language and document formats to extract key property metrics and other critical fields from static documents. The company's software drives smarter, more efficient deal flow and reveals under-utilized data sets for innovative real estate teams.

"DealStat's technology extracts valuable property data from the troves of documents held by our clients," said Steve Regan, Founder and CEO of DealStat. "Our partnership with Cherre allows them to combine these data outputs with actionable context and insights from Cherre's extensive knowledge graph. We're excited for the opportunities this will reveal for our mutual clients."

Cherre seamlessly connects disparate real estate data into a single-source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data. Cherre has the largest real estate knowledge graph in the world and enables customers to uncover granular insights, automate workflows, and build models and visualizations.

"There's a wealth of important data that's not being incorporated into analysis and modeling because it's currently unstructured, such as offering memorandums, lease documents, etc.," said L.D. Salmanson, CEO and Co-Founder of Cherre. "Being able to pull that data from source materials and into Cherre's platform providers our mutual customers with richer data for analysis."

About DealStat

DealStat unlocks the "last frontier" of real estate data stored in PDF documents and other highly unstructured sources. Our software platform empowers leading brokerages, investors, title, data, and technology companies to convert their documents into reservoirs of actionable property data, increasing transaction intelligence and efficiency. DealStat's platform uses machine learning and industry expertise to structure information from a variety of real estate sources, including property marketing materials and transaction documents.

About Cherre

Cherre provides investors, insurers, real estate advisors, and other large enterprises with a platform to collect, resolve, and augment real estate data from hundreds of thousands of public, private, and internal sources. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

