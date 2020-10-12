Chengdu Tianfu New Area launches logo design competition

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chengdu Tianfu New Area is the birthplace of a new urban development concept named "park city," where people's livelihoods, urban construction, the environment and industrial development are balanced.

The Chengdu management committee of Sichuan Tianfu New Area, China's 11th national-level development area, launched a design competition on Oct 9 to solicit a logo for itself from global designers.

The competition's top prize is 100,000 yuan($14,940).

The area under the governance of the Chengdu management committee of Sichuan Tianfu New Area, or Chengdu Tianfu New Area, covers an area of 564 square kilometers. It is the birthplace of a new urban development concept named "park city," where people's livelihoods, urban construction, the environment and industrial development are balanced.

Since the creation of the park city concept in 2018, Chengdu Tianfu New Area has been striving to integrate the new approach into its urban planning, construction and industrial development to provide a model for the sustainable development of global cities.

The design contest entries should highlight the identity of Chengdu Tianfu New Area as a park city and feature its beautiful natural environment, achievements in urban construction and industrial development, according to the organizer. The design should also demonstrate how the area has improved the quality of living for its residents.

The competition is not limited to institutions: professional designers, art school teachers, art students and design enthusiasts are all welcome to participate.

The final date to submit an entry is Oct 28. The list of winners will be announced on the official website and WeChat account of Chengdu Tianfu New Area on Nov 27.

Ten awards will be handed out at the conclusion of the competition, including the chief visual officer award, the best creative award and the viewers' choice award. Cash prizes will be awarded, ranging from 2,000 yuan to 100,000 yuan.

The competition is supported by many higher learning institutions, including the Central Academy of Fine Arts, Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, Sichuan University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and the Academy of Arts and Design of Tsinghua University.

SOURCE The Chengdu management committee of Sichuan Tianfu New Area