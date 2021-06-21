SMI 11’996 0.5%  SPI 15’385 0.5%  Dow 33’813 1.6%  DAX 15’595 1.0%  Euro 1.0942 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’111 0.7%  Gold 1’785 1.2%  Bitcoin 30’056 -8.7%  Dollar 0.9186 -0.4%  Öl 74.5 1.7% 
21.06.2021 17:38:00

Chengdu Hi-tech Zone will invest RMB 30 billion in five years and sends invitation to the world's top talents

CHENGDU, China, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the first national-level high-tech zones and the first national independent innovation demonstration zone in western China, Chengdu Hi-tech Zone is promoting the implementation of key technological problems through open competition mechanism and giving play to the leading role of innovation and demonstration, so as to accelerate the construction of a world-class high-tech park.

On June 15, Chengdu Hi-tech Zone held a press conference for the first batch of projects under the "Minshan Action" and the second batch of demand lists, releasing the first six projects, including Chengdu Minshan Hydrogen Energy and Carbon Neutralization Technology Research Institute, Chengdu Minshan Integrated Positioning and Navigation Timing Technology Research Institute, Chengdu Minshan Power Semiconductor Technology Research Institute, Chengdu Minshan Microelectronics Advanced Enclosure Technology Research Institute, Chengdu Minshan Cell Engineering Technology Research Institute and Chengdu Minshan West China Medical Surgery Robotics Research Institute. A total of about RMB 450 million was supported, including the highest support of nearly RMB 100 million for a single project.

In this January, Chengdu Hi-tech Zone officially launched the "Minshan Action" for leading R&D institutions (new R&D institutions), making it clear that it will invest RMB 30 billion to build 50 new R&D institutions in the next five years.

Relevant responsible person of Chengdu Hi-tech Zone said that through "Minshan Action", we aim to be world-class and domestically leading, and send invitation to the world's top talents in the form of open competition mechanism.

Located in the north of Sichuan Province, Minshan Mountains extend for about 500 km, with high plateaus and peaks piled up. The "Minshan Action" of Chengdu Hi-tech Zone has just declared the determination of scientific and technological innovation based on the "plateau" to build the "peak".

The number of enterprises on the science and technology innovation board is also regarded as one of the important indicators of regional science and technology innovation strength. Since this year, enterprises in Chengdu Hi-tech Zone, such as Olymvax Biopharmaceuticals Inc., GIMI and Zongheng Stock, have successively landed on the science and technology innovation board. So far, there are 45 enterprises listed and passing reviews in Chengdu Hi-tech Zone, including 5 listed companies on the science and technology innovation board.

Behind the continuous settlement and development of the science and technology innovation team and enterprises are the efforts of Chengdu Hi-tech Zone to continuously optimize the environment for innovation and entrepreneurship and to constantly improve the growth and cultivation mechanism of science and technology innovation enterprises, and the "full life cycle" service chain of enterprises. Chengdu Hi-tech Zone has successively issued policies on scientific and technological innovation and industrial services to provide professional and refined services for the development of enterprises, accelerate the building of an ecological mecca for science-and-technology enterprises, and gradually form an echelon development pattern that "big enterprises account for the majority and small enterprises overspread".

SOURCE Chengdu Hi-tech Zone

