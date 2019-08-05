Chemist Warehouse And Smile Direct Club Team Up To Offer Customers A Straighter, More Affordable Smile

SYDNEY, Aug. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemist Warehouse today announced its partnership with SmileDirectClub, the US-based teledentistry pioneer, to expand access to affordable and convenient orthodontic clear aligner therapy. Beginning in August, SmileDirectClub will open SmileShops in select Chemist Warehouse locations in Victoria.

Already making waves in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom, SmileDirectClub launched in Australia in May 2019. The SmileShops will feature onsite SmileGuides to assist customers in their smile journey, which includes a free 3D photograph of their teeth and information on the convenience and affordability of clear aligner therapy. A member of SmileDirectClub's affiliated Australia-based network of registered dentists and orthodontists will prescribe and manage each custom clear aligner treatment plan from start to finish.

Dental care is the second largest expense in the Australian healthcare system with traditional braces costing as much as $5000 – $9000. Most consumers pay out of pocket for more than 50 percent of those costs. SmileDirectClub's transformative clear aligner therapy can be purchased for a one-time cost of $2499, or a $399 deposit and $99 per month for 24 months as part of the convenient SmilePay™ monthly payment option.

"At Chemist Warehouse, we pride ourselves on enhancing the customer experience with innovation, quality, and affordable services for our customers' health, wellness, and beauty needs," said Chemist Warehouse Director, Mario Tascone. "In collaboration with SmileDirectClub, we're helping our customers get one step closer to a straighter smile that they love – and that they can afford."

"Providing access to SmileDirectClub in Chemist Warehouse stores opens the door for thousands of people to achieve a straighter smile through the use of today's technology and our teledentistry platform in teeth straightening solutions," said Kay Oswald, President of International at SmileDirectClub. "Our partnership is grounded in our mutual commitment to an affordable, customer-first experience."

How does it work?

SmileDirectClub has pioneered a unique teledentistry platform to connect customers with an affiliated network of Australia-based registered dentists or orthodontists who direct all aspects of clinical care using SmileDirectClub's platform. These licensed dentists and orthodontists customise each patient's treatment plan and manage their patients' care from initial diagnosis through the conclusion of treatment, monitoring care along the way with regular remote check-ins – and without requiring in-person visits.

SmileDirectClub clear aligners are doctor-prescribed and custom-made from BPA-free plastic thermoformed onto personalised 3D-printed mouth molds, powered by a groundbreaking fleet of HP industrial 3D printers. Each customer's clear aligner treatment plan is shipped in an "all in one" box directly to the customer's door. As a result of the innovations across the supply chain, SmileDirectClub's direct-to-consumer clear aligner therapy costs up to 60% less than traditional braces, with an average treatment length of 6 months, saving time and money for customers throughout Australia.

Customers can simply walk into a SmileDirectClub SmileShop at Chemist Warehouse, or they can schedule a visit at SmileDirectClub.com.au.

Available Chemist Warehouse locations:

SmileDirectClub SmileShops will initially be located at the following Chemist Warehouse stores:

Epping Homemaker Centre, VIC

Box Hill Whitehorse Road, VIC

Karingal, VIC

For more information, please visit:

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/smile-direct-club

https://www.smiledirectclub.com.au/en-au/smileshops/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chemist-warehouse-and-smile-direct-club-team-up-to-offer-customers-a-straighter-more-affordable-smile-300895907.html

SOURCE SmileDirectClub