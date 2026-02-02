Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’188 0.3%  SPI 18’220 0.3%  Dow 48’892 -0.4%  DAX 24’539 0.9%  Euro 0.9164 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’948 1.0%  Gold 4’865 -9.6%  Bitcoin 64’918 0.4%  Dollar 0.7697 0.0%  Öl 70.7 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Apples iPhone ohne Case nutzen - Das spricht dafür und dagegen
Givaudan-Aktie: Feuerwehreinsatz in Werk in Vernier GE
Rückruf bei Danone: Bestimmte Babynahrung in Deutschland betroffen
Rohstoffe im Januar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Samsung Aktie 721825 / KR7005930003

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

02.02.2026 05:47:30

Cheil Worldwide Q4 Results Climb, But Stock Down

Samsung
160500.00 KRW -0.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Cheil Worldwide Inc. (030000.KS), a South Korean marketing and advertising agency network under Samsung Group, reported Monday higher profit and sales in its fourth quarter.

In South Korea, the shares were losing around 4.8 percent to trade at 20,900.00 won.

In the fourth quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of parent company climbed 65.09 percent to 63.66 billion Korean won from last year's 38.56 billion won.

Operating income grew 9.70 percent to 90.39 billion won from 82.40 billion won a year ago.

Sales increased 3.05 percent to 1.20 trillion won from 1.16 trillion won last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.