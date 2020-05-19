ChefsFeed and SF New Deal Present Online "CHEFSTIVAL" Celebration to Benefit Bay Area Hospitality Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ChefsFeed and SF New Deal have teamed up to bring the warmth and generosity of the Bay Area hospitality industry into people's homes for a good cause May 22-25. SF New Deal is a grassroots non-profit organization that pays small businesses to provide meals to those in need during the Covid-19 crisis. ChefsFeed is the expert-powered platform that connects consumers to the best of everything in food.

"We are excited to embrace the community with the Bay Area's finest in food and hospitality," says Vinny Eng, community organizer for SF New Deal. "Our upcoming online Chefstival is a way to celebrate many of the Bay Area chefs who helped with the launch of SF New Deal's unprecedented relief effort by bringing their culinary talent into homes throughout the United States, and to give them a platform to do what they love most: connect with others through food and beverage."

The Chefstival will bring together over a dozen of the Bay Area's culinary leaders to host one-of-a-kind interactive cooking classes and conversations through ChefsFeed Experiences. 100 percent of all proceeds will be directed towards helping the industry and feeding those in need — half of all ticket proceeds will go directly to the host chef and their staff, the remaining proceeds will be donated to SF New Deal to fund programs that bring meals to San Francisco residents.

Supporters can purchase a pass for the whole weekend for $150here. Individual tickets to Chefstival classes are available for $20here. The lineup includes:

Simileoluwa Adebajo (Eko Kitchen) "Jollof: Your New Favorite Rice Dish" - One-pot smoky rice dish

Kim Alter (Nightbird) "Workin' On My Nightburger" - Parkerhouse roll sliders

Reem Assil (Reem's California) "Savory Pies" - Fatayer Sabanikh spinach pies

Lenore Estrada (SF New Deal/Three Babes Bakeshop) "It's Cobbler Time! Baking with Fruit" - Make your best-yet pie or cobbler

Telmo Faria (Uma Casa) "Oooh Baby I like it Raw" - Oysters, tartare, and crudo

Brandon Jew (Mister Jiu's) "Chinese Takeout Classics" - Kung Pao Chicken

Adam Rosenblum (Causewell's) "Cheese and Cheeseburgers: A Match Made in Heaven" - Burger tips, tricks, and DIY ricotta

Krista Scruggs (ZAFA Wines) & Vinny Eng (SF New Deal) "Bright Cider Life" - Fermented juice and food equity

Pim Techamuanvivit (Kin Khao, Nari) "One Dough to Rule Them All" - A versatile sweet and savory base for your bake

"We are thrilled to partner with SF New Deal to raise money for our local culinary community during Covid-19," said Rich Maggiotto, CEO, ChefsFeed. "The Chefstival is the perfect way people can support local restaurants who have embraced SF New Deal to feed neighbors in need during this difficult period."

SF New Deal mobilized on March 23, 2020, to provide immediate financial relief to small businesses while they await government aid in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis. The non-profit pairs restaurants with City and Community Based Organizations to cook and distribute food to churches, clinics, public housing sites, shelters, SROs, and more. To date, it has dispersed $1.68 million to 68 local small restaurants so they can stay open and keep staff employed. SF New Deal has delivered over 158,579 meals to San Francisco's residents in just 8 weeks.

ChefsFeed remains committed to using its platform to support the hospitality industry. Amid Covid-19, ChefsFeed has mobilized its media and technology teams to help culinary professionals learn how to set up and ticket interactive livestream events and cooking classes to create supplementary digital revenue streams for themselves. Since its launch in mid-March, ChefsFeed's interactive cooking class initiative has hosted hundreds of classes with 100 percent of ticket sales going directly to the host chefs, bartenders, and their staff.

ABOUT CHEFSFEED

ChefsFeed provides dining and drinking guides, inspiration, and unique experiences direct from experts. The platform also enables culinary professionals and the world's best brands to discover innovative ways to work together—online and in real life. Download our apps, visit our website, follow us on social media, or watch us on our OTT channels to get inspired to plan your next culinary adventure.

ABOUT SF NEW DEAL

SF New Deal is a volunteer-led non-profit mobilized on March 23, 2020, as a rapid-response to Covid-19. SF New Deal partners with local food businesses and community organizations to provide immediate financial relief to small businesses, income for workers, and meals for neighbors in need. We are building a new model for community care. Join us: sfnewdeal.org; Follow us: @sfnewdeal.

SOURCE ChefsFeed