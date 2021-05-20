SMI 11’145 0.9%  SPI 14’363 1.0%  Dow 34’081 0.6%  DAX 15’370 1.7%  Euro 1.0981 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’000 1.6%  Gold 1’883 0.7%  Bitcoin 35’351 4.8%  Dollar 0.8986 -0.5%  Öl 65.8 -1.3% 

20.05.2021 19:00:00

Chefling Introduces Newton: AI-Powered Platform to Streamline Customer Engagement for Brands, Grocers, and Appliance Manufacturers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chefling today launched its new platform, "Newton," to provide CPG brands, grocers, and appliance manufacturers with a series of APIs and SDKs to meet the growing demand of digital engagement & loyalty with their customers.

"The pandemic has led to a considerable increase in people cooking at home, and we see this as a great opportunity in helping them elevate their day-to-day kitchen experience," says Amar Krishna, Co-Founder of Chefling. "With Newton, our vision is to benefit businesses to build better digital experiences for their customers, helping them save money, waste less food, and live better."

Highlights of Newton include:

  • Recipe Import enables users to easily download recipes from anywhere on the internet, including Youtube, The Food Network, and more, while creating collections of their favorite recipes.
  • Recipe Tagging automatically adds relevant diet tags, including keto, vegan or low-carb, etc., calculates calories, and macronutrients for any recipe content.
  • UltraConnect® is Chefling's patent-pending technology that can transform any online recipe into a machine-readable one, allowing users to send cooking instructions to their smart appliances directly from the recipe.
  • Shoppable Recipes allows users to purchase all the ingredients in their shopping list from online grocery delivery services such as Instacart, Walmart, and more.

As Chefling evolves to meet businesses' need to bring digital experiences to their customers, Newton offers a "Plug and Play" type of service through APIs and SDKs, requiring less tech complexity and development time. With Newton, businesses can leverage the power of AI to meet the growing demands of their customers at a much lower cost.

About Chefling

Chefling, Inc., headquartered in Silicon Valley, provides an AI-based smart kitchen assistant that combines meal planning, recipe discovery, inventory management, and smart appliance connectivity to simplify the cooking experience and bring enjoyment back to the kitchen. The Chefling app is available for free on the App Store, Google Play, and Web: www.chefling.com

Related links:
https://www.chefling.com/ 
https://www.chefling.info/Newton

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chefling-introduces-newton-ai-powered-platform-to-streamline-customer-engagement-for-brands-grocers-and-appliance-manufacturers-301295369.html

SOURCE Chefling, Inc.

﻿

