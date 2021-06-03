SMI 11’470 0.3%  SPI 14’797 0.3%  Dow 34’600 0.1%  DAX 15’603 0.2%  Euro 1.0966 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’089 0.4%  Gold 1’903 -0.2%  Bitcoin 34’478 2.1%  Dollar 0.8986 0.1%  Öl 71.8 0.8% 
03.06.2021 06:47:00

Chef Julie Hartigan Shares Summer Entertaining Ideas With TipsOnTV

ATLANTA, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Julie Hartigan has created thousands of recipes. As a professional recipe developer and TV host, along with her fun personality, Chef Hartigan is best known as the girl who loves to turn every day into a party. Now, the founder of "Cooking with Julie" and former TV Chef, is available to share her entertaining secrets just in time for a potentially post-pandemic summer.

FAVORITE RECIPES AND INGREDIENTS
A favorite ingredient is cheese, and it is all about quality artisanal cheese from Wisconsin. Wisconsin is "The State of Cheese" because they win more awards for cheese than any other state, region, or country. Use it in favorite summer recipes, like Pulled Pork Tacos with queso fresco. Also have a beautiful Chef Salad Cheeseboard, which features Wisconsin Asiago, Gouda and Cheddar as well as a Red, White and Blue Fruit Salad that features Fontina cheese. Just look for the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese badge on packaging and check out WisconsinCheese.com for complete recipes.

BEVERAGE SUGGESTIONS FOR SUMMER ENTERTAINING
For good times, Stella-brate Summer with America's favorite semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wine, Stella Rosa Wines, which now come in cans. Stella Rosa Wines are made with real fruit flavors, are naturally gluten-free and vegan, low-calorie, and low-alcohol, making them the perfect addition to any picnic basket this summer. They are good chilled, on a hot day, and for CAN-venience, take Stella Rosa anywhere with Stella Rosa cans. Single-serving-sized, ready-to-drink Stella Rosa cans come in a variety of flavors, including their newest: Black, Black Cherry and Peach. For more information, visit stellarosawines.com.

SUMMER ENTERTAINING SHOPPING TIPS
Try to do all summer entertaining shopping in one place with Save A Lot. It is a one-stop neighborhood value grocer and the ultimate summertime treat solution. They have high-quality ingredients and bring value to their customers every day. Summertime goodies like World's Fair ice cream, ice pops and delicious ice cream sandwiches are a perfect solution when looking to pick up a cool treat for an afternoon with the kids. Beat the heat with a refreshing dessert like a frozen Sundae Cream Pie. Save A Lot has it covered. Speaking of convenience, Save A Lot has gift cards that make great gifts for Father's Day and graduation season. For more information, visit savealot.com.

