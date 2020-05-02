Cheeriodicals Delivers Cheer to Frontline Hospital Heroes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheeriodicals today announced the delivery of 500 Hospital Hero care packages to frontline healthcare workers as a thank you for their heroic efforts in support of COVID-19 patients. These deliveries were made possible through a donation by The Hanover Insurance Group, and were the first to be shipped by Cheeriodicals directly to frontline healthcare workers during the pandemic.

These gifts have been distributed to hospitals in Worcester and Boston, Massachusetts; Somerset, New Jersey; Rochester, New York; Howell, Michigan; and San Francisco, California – communities where The Hanover and its employees have a significant presence.

Cheeriodicals launched the new "Hospital Heroes Initiative" to help its corporate partners show appreciation to healthcare workers across the country for their selfless and tireless commitment to saving lives. Cheeriodicals' Hospital Heroes gift packages are delivered as random acts of kindness and include electrolyte powder packets, epsom salt, refresher towelettes, tea, honey, and other comfort items, packed in a Cheeriodicals tote bag.

"We have worked with The Hanover Insurance Group three times this year to deliver Cheeriodicals to those in need of encouragement," said Gary Parisher, President of Cheeriodicals. "Through our prior efforts with The Hanover, we delivered personalized cheer-up gifts to more than 400 hospitalized children and veterans in Massachusetts and California. Now, The Hanover was the first company to ask to deliver our new Hospital Heroes Cheeriodicals to dedicated healthcare workers. We are so appreciative of The Hanover's remarkable support to show these hospital heroes what their sacrifice means to all of us."

"Frontline healthcare workers are making tremendous sacrifices during this pandemic and we thought the Hospital Heroes Initiative would be a special way to say thank you," said Jennifer Luisa, vice president, corporate marketing at The Hanover. "We're proud to support Cheeriodicals in its effort to recognize healthcare workers across the country."

In this new Cheeriodicals delivery format, representatives from each hospital will distribute the Cheeriodicals gifts to their healthcare workers on behalf of The Hanover Insurance Group.

Kendra Frederick, Child Life Program Manager at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, personally delivered the gift bags to hospital staff in multiple departments including nursing, respiratory, cleaning and kitchen, endocrine, and Child Life. "As a UMass Memorial employee, it was a true pleasure to be the ambassador of these Cheeriodicals and Hanover Insurance Group gifts," she stated. "The kindness you have shown our medical center was clearly evident in the tearful eyes of the staff receiving this kind gesture. Thank you for your support during this challenging time in healthcare."

