Cheeriodicals Delivered to Frontline Hospital Heroes and Hospitalized Children During COVID-19

PHOENIX, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheeriodicals today announced the delivery of 678 of its cheer-up gifts to a combination of healthcare workers and hospitalized children in cities nationwide. The Cheeriodicals are provided by Republic Services as a thank you to the frontline hospital heroes for their heroic efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to hospitalized children seeking a reason to smile during this challenging time. The Cheeriodicals have been delivered to hospitals in Phoenix, Seattle, St. Louis, Boston, and Atlanta.

Cheeriodicals' Hospital Heroes gifts are packed in a Cheeriodicals tote-bag and include a water tumbler, electrolyte powder packets, Epsom salt, snacks, tea, honey, and other comfort items. The Cheeriodicals for children are made up of age-appropriate magazines, crafts, activity books, puzzles, and games for children to enjoy.

These most recent Cheeriodicals deliveries, made possible through a donation by the Republic Services Charitable Foundation, were the first to be shipped to a combination of frontline healthcare workers and hospitalized children during the COVID-19 crisis. Cheeriodicals has delivered its bright green cheer-up boxes to hospitalized children for more than eight years and just launched the new "Hospital Heroes Initiative" to allow corporate partners to show appreciation to healthcare workers.

"We worked with Republic Services in 2016 to deliver nearly 250 Cheeriodicals to Banner Cardon Children's Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House Phoenix," said Gary Parisher, president of Cheeriodicals. "We witnessed their amazing corporate culture up close and personal as they brought happiness to hospitalized kids and their families in Phoenix. With this delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic, Republic Services has shown hundreds of frontline healthcare workers how much they appreciate their sacrifice and efforts. They have also delivered a dose of cheer to hundreds of hospitalized kids who feel even more isolated and scared than ever before. We are so thankful for their generous support during this time when delivering smiles matter so much."

"Republic Services is proud to be able to support our local hospitals and say thank you, from one essential services provider to another," said Catharine Ellingsen, president of the Republic Services Charitable Foundation and executive vice president of Republic Services. "We are grateful for the opportunity to bring some cheer to the frontline healthcare workers who are helping take care of our communities as well as children who are facing illnesses during this time."

"We have been working with Cheeriodicals for several years now and it is so rewarding to watch our Veterans be encouraged and excited when they see the green boxes heading their way," said Jason V. Gray, chief voluntary services, VA Boston Healthcare System. "Now our staff, who have been caring for our Veterans, can feel the same excitement and reward for all their hard work. The bags are filled with great items that can be used at work or at home, a simple gesture that means the world to those working so hard treat and care for our Veterans. Partners like Republic Services and Cheeriodicals make our job just a little easier and for that, we owe them a huge thank you."

"What a fantastic combination of items for our patients all the way from essentials to yummy treats and a bunch of fun activities to do being delivered in the brightest, most cheerful green box," said Wendy Pauker, senior manager child life, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center. "It brings a smile to your face as soon as you see the box! The pediatric patients and their parent that is alongside of them during this exceedingly difficult time are so incredibly thankful and grateful for such a nice surprise. Thank you all so much for delivering happiness to our patients at Banner Thunderbird!"

In this new Cheeriodicals delivery format, representatives from each hospital distributed the Cheeriodicals gifts to their healthcare workers and hospitalized children on behalf of Republic Services.

About Cheeriodicals

Cheeriodicals is a national corporate team building company that conducts philanthropic events benefiting healthcare workers, children's hospitals, Ronald McDonald Houses, Veterans Hospitals, the American Cancer Society and other charity groups. For more information about Cheeriodicals' new Hospital Heroes Initiative, click here.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic's collection companies, transfer stations, recycling centers, landfills, and environmental services provide effective solutions to make responsible recycling and waste disposal effortless for its customers across the country. Its 36,000 employees are committed to providing a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer, and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter and @republic_services on Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Mary Martha Parisher

General Counsel

205-677-2069

mparisher@cheeriodicals.com

Related Images

republic-services-delivers-cheer.jpg

Republic Services delivers cheer to Hospital Heroes & hospitalized children

Staff members with their Hospital Heroes care packages and a child life specialist holding a gift box for children donated by Republic Services.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cheeriodicals-delivered-to-frontline-hospital-heroes-and-hospitalized-children-during-covid-19-301055522.html

SOURCE Cheeriodicals