Cheap Car Insurance Tips - New Guide For Saving Car Insurance Money

In the past years, car insurance rates have continued to rise across the country. The increased price of vehicles and the increased number of claims are just a few of the reasons for this continuous rise in insurance prices. Unfortunately, insurance rates aren't likely to come down in price anytime soon. However, there are a few things policyholders can do to minimize the effect of the increased premiums on their wallets.

Drivers looking to save money on car insurance should consider following the next tips:



Add multiple cars and drivers to the policy. Drivers who obtain a quote from an insurance company to insure a single car will end up getting a higher quote per vehicle than if they inquired about insuring several drivers or vehicles with that provider. In some circumstances, insurance providers are willing to give a better deal to policyholders that are bringing more business to them. Also, insurance companies can provide a discount to those policyholders that maintain other policies at them, such as homeowners insurance.

Be a safe driver. A clean driving record with zero at-fault accidents and tickets can help drivers save money. Most providers offer a discount that can range from 10 to 25% to those policyholders that managed to stay safe on the roads for a number of years.

Get a car that is cheap to insure. Insuring a huge SUV can be more expensive than insuring a small, but safe lower-cost commuter car. Also, some insurers will offer a discount for buying a hybrid, an alternative fuel vehicle, or a fully electric vehicle.

Increase the deductible. The deductible is the amount of money policyholders have to pay before the insurance kicks in. Depending on the policy, deductibles typically range from $250 to $1,000 . By increasing their deductibles, policyholders can pay lower premiums.

to . By increasing their deductibles, policyholders can pay lower premiums. Improve the credit score. In many states where is allowed, the insurance companies use the credit score to determine insurance premiums. Insurance providers claim that their studies show that if a driver is responsible in his personal life, then that driver is less likely to file claims.

Install anti-theft devices. Policyholders can lower their annual premiums if they install anti-theft devices. For that to happen, policyholders will need to contact their insurance providers and ask them for what installed anti-theft devices they offer discounts. Car alarms and LoJacks are just a few of the devices that are eligible for a discount.

Apply for usage-based insurance. Usage-based insurance policies are perfect for safe drivers who don't use their cars that often. Typically, the insurance provider will install a telematics device in the vehicle to track how much, how well, and when the policyholder drives. Based on these factors, the policyholder might be eligible for a discount.

Shop around. It makes sense to get quotes at least once per year from other companies, to check if lower rates are available. When getting quotes, drivers should ensure they compare the same policies and options.

