Cheap Car Insurance 2020: How To Lower Car Insurance Rates In Five Simple Ways

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2020 -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new guide that presents several efficient ways to reduce car insurance costs.

Most of the drivers are concerned about car insurance rates that seem to increase after each renewal. However, there are certain ways to keep the costs under control, even lower them. For example, compare prices periodically, using car insurance quotes.

In order to obtain affordable premiums, drivers should:



Avoid committing accidents and traffic violations. Insurance companies appreciate safe drivers who do not commit accidents or traffic violations. Being fined for traffic violations will increase premiums upon the next renewal. Depending on the nature and severity of traffic crime, a customer can pay twice or more on premiums. The good news is that companies look into a person's records for recent traffic violations, usually 3 up to 5 years. However, it is still a good idea to check if it is possible to expunge old traffic violations from records.

Avoid borrowing the car to inexperienced or unskilled drivers. There are so many persons who borrow their cars to less experienced friends or relatives. This is really problematic since the driver is not covered by the contract. If the person causes an accident, the claim will be denied and, furthermore, the insurer will either increase premiums or will totally drop the customer due to the unauthorized use of the covered car.

Pay the whole sum upfront. The math is really simple: paying a single time is cheaper than paying 6 premiums. Insurance companies also have installment costs to pay every month, if the customer chooses this payment system. And the cost is passed to the customer.

Keep a good FICO credit score. Numerous insurance companies correlate the credit score with the likelihood of missing payments. Managing to make payments in due time will help keep insurance costs under control. Clients have certain ways to repair a credit score, like using 0% APR balance transfer credit cards or a short term loan from a Credit Union.

Avoid making claims for minor accidents. If the accidents resulted in just a few minor scratches and dents, first check how much it will cost to pay for the damage. Do not make a claim if the repair cost is really low. Too many claims will affect the rates.

