15.02.2020 18:10:00

Cheap Car Insurance 2020: How To Get Affordable Auto Insurance Rates For Teen Drivers

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Teen car insurance premiums tend to be very expensive. Lack of experience and certain risky behaviors associated with teenage results in teens being considered high-risk. However, there are few ways to reduce the premiums:

  • Get better grades. Teens with good grades will benefit of a car insurance discount. They are seen as more responsible for insurance companies. Furthermore, it is assumed that a teen with good grades spends more time studying instead of going out and partying. Thus, he is less exposed to accidents. Online questionnaires ask if the teen has at least a 3.0 GPA (B average). Proof of good grades will be required. The company may also ask to prove that the student is on the Dean's Honor List. Bring report cards and signed documents. A good-grades student discount may save up to 15% of the insurance costs.
  • Graduate approved defensive driving courses. Graduating an approved defensive driving program ensures another discount. Besides that, the driver can offset some license points, thus keeping premiums low. When getting online quotes, most questionnaires ask about completed courses or if the client is willing to participate.
  • Choose a safe car to drive. When buying a new car, it is important to check its safety ratings. Although it may be tempting to get a speedy, sports car, this will make the premiums extremely expensive. Since a powerful engine and an inexperienced driver does not make a good combo, may insurer will even refuse to provide coverage.
  • Look for customized contracts. Insurance companies can issue special contracts and cheaper premiums to teens. But the teen has to agree to always wear a seatbelt, do not consume alcohol or drugs and drive, limit the maximum mileage and other conditions. Teens that consider themselves good drivers should apply for UBI coverage.

