21.03.2020 01:30:00

Chattanooga Area Car Dealership Outlines COVID-19 Response

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the continuing spread of COVID-19 in the United States and across the world, one Chattanooga area car dealership is taking precautions to maintain an optimally healthy environment while also effectively meeting the automotive needs of area communities.

During this time, Mountain View Hyundai is committed to providing a clean dealership environment and implementing a strict hygiene protocol for employees at the dealership. This is in addition to clean delivery of its vehicles, both new and pre-owned.

Of course, many in the community are wisely choosing to remain at home as much as possible while the country awaits a settling of the COVID-19 crisis. Therefore, the dealership is working to provide digital shopping solutions wherever possible.

For example, the dealership's latest inventory remains updated at all times on the dealership website, which can be found at http://www.mvhyundai.com. Consumers can communicate via email or phone with the Mountain View Hyundai team in order to have their questions answered or discuss pricing options. The latest offers on new Hyundai vehicles will also remain regularly updated so buyers can find the best prices from the comfort of home.

Those with questions are encouraged to contact the dealership staff by calling 706-671-2581. Any further updates to Mountain View Hyundai's response to the current coronavirus situation can be found on the dealership's dedicated COVID-19 response page.

 

SOURCE Mountain View Hyundai

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.03.20
USA wollen in den Preiskrieg am Ölmarkt eingreifen
20.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - 40% Sicherheitspuffer - und nur der letzte Tag zählt
20.03.20
SMI macht kräftigen Satz nach oben
20.03.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kursverfall / Nestlé – Aufwärtskorrektur durch?
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Indizes schliessen fester -- SMI klettert bis Handelsende kräftig -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Europaweites Leerverkaufsverbot: Sinnvoll in Zeiten der Corona-Krise?
Norwegische Krone bricht ein - Notenbank signalisiert Eingriff
Dufry: Offenbar wurden mit Margin Call Millionen Aktien abgestossen - Aktie über 20 % im Plus
ASMALLWORLD-Aktie schiesst hoch: ASMALLWORLD schreibt 2019 schwarze Zahlen
SNB-Interventionen nehmen 2020 zu - 2019 in beschränktem Ausmass
SMI gibt Gewinne vor dem Wochenende ab -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX im Aufwind -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Credit Suisse ist im ersten Quartal bisher gut unterwegs - Zahlen schieben CS-Aktie an
Aktienmarkt nicht länger überbewertet: Stockt Buffett jetzt auf?
Warum auch auf die Schweiz eine Rezession zukommt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI gibt Gewinne vor dem Wochenende ab -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX im Aufwind -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Die Wall Street gab ihre anfängliche Gewinne ab. Der heimische Markt konnte seine Zuschläge vor dem Wochenende nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte um die Marke von 9'000 Punkten. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Freitag ein Plus verzeichnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB