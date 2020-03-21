Chattanooga Area Car Dealership Outlines COVID-19 Response

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the continuing spread of COVID-19 in the United States and across the world, one Chattanooga area car dealership is taking precautions to maintain an optimally healthy environment while also effectively meeting the automotive needs of area communities.

During this time, Mountain View Hyundai is committed to providing a clean dealership environment and implementing a strict hygiene protocol for employees at the dealership. This is in addition to clean delivery of its vehicles, both new and pre-owned.

Of course, many in the community are wisely choosing to remain at home as much as possible while the country awaits a settling of the COVID-19 crisis. Therefore, the dealership is working to provide digital shopping solutions wherever possible.

For example, the dealership's latest inventory remains updated at all times on the dealership website, which can be found at http://www.mvhyundai.com. Consumers can communicate via email or phone with the Mountain View Hyundai team in order to have their questions answered or discuss pricing options. The latest offers on new Hyundai vehicles will also remain regularly updated so buyers can find the best prices from the comfort of home.

Those with questions are encouraged to contact the dealership staff by calling 706-671-2581. Any further updates to Mountain View Hyundai's response to the current coronavirus situation can be found on the dealership's dedicated COVID-19 response page.

SOURCE Mountain View Hyundai