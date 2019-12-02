Chateau d'Esclans Cotes-de-Provence: The World Leader in Luxury Rose Wines Joins Moet Hennessy

PARIS, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chateau d'Esclans, the leading Provence Rose in the American market, joins Moet Hennessy's portfolio of wines and spirits.

Moet Hennessy, as the majority shareholder, will work alongside Sacha Lichine, President of Chateau d'Esclans, who will continue to oversee the estate and manage its future development, sealing a long-term alliance with Moet Hennessy.

Alix AM PTE Limited, Sacha Lichine's partner since 2008, cedes the entirety of its 50% ownership to Moet Hennessy while Sacha Lichine cedes 5% of his shares. Chateau d'Esclans lies in the center of the Department of the Var, on an extraordinary site in the Esclans Valley perched on the heights of La Motte. The original chateau dates back to before the 12th century. The current chateau, inspired by Tuscan Villa design, was built during the mid-19th century. Today the estate stretches across 267 hectares of which 74 hectares are planted with AOP Cotes de Provence vines of an exceptional quality. The vineyard will be extended soon to include an additional 60 hectares of vines of the same quality.

Sacha Lichine acquired Chateau d'Esclans in 2006 and disrupted the wine world in producing very high-end rose wines. The expertise of his viticultural team contributed to the crafting of top quality Cotes-de-Provence roses which Sacha Lichine succeeded in establishing as a luxury product around the world. The primary grapes grown on the property, Grenache and Vermentino, are spread across several complementary soils permitting wines unrivalled in complexity and finesse. These rose wine parcels are vinified in the same manner as the finest wines and raised in demi-muids of oak (barrels of 500 liters).

As a result of this quest for quality, the Chateau d'Esclans rose wines and vinification division are recognized as international references and have conquered the U.S. as category leader. Through Garrus, the world's most renown prestige rose wine, and Whispering Angel, the top-selling French rose in the United States, Sacha Lichine succeeded in creating a key collection for connoisseurs of Provence Rosés and recognized with many awards.

Sacha Lichine – President, Chateau d'Esclans

"I am thrilled by the alliance with Moet Hennessy and the ability, through the backing of this great group, to continue to develop the Chateau d'Esclans estate. Indeed, we will continue to please and delight our clients across the globe with our excellent Rose de Provence wines. When I purchased Chateau d'Esclans in 2006, my aim was to produce a rose wine in the spirit of the finest wines. Hence, together with the Chateau d'Esclans team, I created a portfolio of wine brands which are today well known in France and internationally and which are poised to continue growing strongly over the next several years."

Philippe Schaus – CEO, Moet Hennessy

"We are very proud to partner with Chateau d'Esclans, the famous estate producing high-quality rose wines in Southern France. Indeed, Sacha Lichine revolutionized the world of Provence Rose wines and was the leading actor of their international development, displaying the soundness of vision of a man with strong convictions and values. Moet Hennessy will bring the full support of our worldwide teams to assist Sacha Lichine in continuing this wonderful journey."

About Moet Hennessy

Moet Hennessy is the wine and spirits division of LVMH, the world's leading luxury products group. Moet Hennessy, the largest luxury wines and spirits company in the world, encompasses 21 prestigious brands internationally renowned for the richness of their land, the quality of their products and the expertise with which they are crafted: Hennessy, Moet & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Dom Perignon, Ruinart, Krug, Mercier, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Chandon, Newton, Terrazas de los Andes, Cloudy Bay, Cape Mentelle, Numanthia, Ao Yun, Volcan De Mi Tierra, Woodinville Whiskey Company, Clos19 & Chateau du Galoupet.

LVMH also owns, through "LVMH Vins d'Exceptions," the very prestigious estates: Chateau Cheval Blanc, Chateau d'Yquem, Le Clos des Lambrays, Cheval des Andes et Colgin Cellars.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1034652/Moet_Hennessy_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1037586/Chateau_d_Esclans.jpg

SOURCE Moët Hennessy; Château d’Esclans