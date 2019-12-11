+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
Chase Cooper Wins Category Award in Chartis RiskTech100®

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chase Cooper has been named award winner for the Operational Risk category in the 2020 Chartis RiskTech100® rankings.

"We are delighted to have won this award," said John Kiddy, CEO at Chase Cooper. "It is a testament to the investments we have made in aCCelerate GRC and we are particularly pleased that Chartis have focused this year on the quantification of Operational Risk exposure. Chase Cooper's key differentiator in the GRC marketplace is that it combines best in class qualitative and quantitative functionality to provide a complete enterprise class EGRC solution – no other EGRC player has this unique combination."

"Quantification is an increasingly important area of innovation," said Rob Stubbs, Head of Research at Chartis Research. "Chase Cooper's achievements in the area of operational risk quantification were instrumental in our decision to present it with this new RiskTech100® award."

About Chase Cooper (www.chasecooper.com)

Chase Cooper is a dynamic integrated risk management solutions provider. Headquartered in the UK, its award winning software suite – aCCelerate GRC provides a fully integrated enterprise wide risk solution for the global financial sector, including the quantification of operational risks, controls optimisation, and integrated real time reporting. The software has been successfully implemented in over 80 countries. Chase Cooper also provides leading edge accredited risk education courses, bespoke risk training together with SME led risk consulting.

About Chartis Research (www.chartis-research.com)

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and tohelp clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology. RiskTech100®, RiskTech Quadrant®, and FinTech Quadrant are Registered Trade Marks of Infopro Digital Services Limited.

For further press information on Chartis Research, please contact
Email: info@chartis-research.com

For further press information on Chase Cooper, please contact:
Rohini Uppal
Director, Chase Cooper, Email: rohini.uppal@chascooper.com  

