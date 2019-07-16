Chas Roberts Announces Recipients Of A/C Systems, Just In Time For Summer Heat

PHOENIX, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chas Roberts, a local family-owned A/C and plumbing provider announced the recipients of the 10th Annual Cool Play Giveaway, donating brand new A/C systems, including installation, to three lucky winners, Tyler Owings of Gilbert, Mary Root of East Mesa and Arms of Love Foster Care, a local non-profit who provides foster care and adoption services to 14,000 local children that need a safe and loving home.

The Cool Play Giveaway was initially started by Chas Roberts President and CEO Sissie Roberts Shank as a way to help local families or organizations that may be undergoing a hardship and are in desperate need of a new A/C system. In previous years the contest awarded two people or organizations a brand new A/C system, but due to Chas Roberts generosity and the touching stories that were submitted, they are awarding three new systems this year.

"We received 256 applications this year, far more than previous years, and each and every story touched our hearts," said Sissie Roberts Shank. "It was such a difficult decision to pick just two, or even three, but we are glad we can help provide comfort and relief to a few people and organizations in Arizona during this brutal time of year."

Tyler Owings is a veteran from Gilbert. In late 2018 Tyler's wife passed away suddenly. She left behind a 12-year-old daughter who Tyler adopted at a young age. Tyler is now raising this little girl as his own. Since this devastation, he has been working trying to make ends meet to support his daughter. Very much in need of a new A/C unit for their home, he priced them out but just couldn't afford it. To his surprise, a co-worker submitted his story and nomination to Chas Roberts.

"This was such a huge surprise," said Owings. "I didn't know programs like this even existed. It's such a wonderful thing that Chas Roberts is doing for people like myself, I am appreciative. It couldn't have come at a better time, either. It will make such a huge difference for my daughter and me."

Nominated by her son in law, Mary Root from East Mesa is the second recipient. Mary is a 73-year-old widow who has recently taken on the responsibility of care giver to her two great grandchildren. To do so she was forced to move out from her dream home she built with her late husband and move into something more affordable. The home she bought had a very old A/C unit which went out during a few of our very hot days and she suffered with no A/C for three days.

The final winner was a local non-profit called Arms of Love Foster Care, a ministry of Arizona Baptist Children's Services & Family Ministries (ABCS). Arms of Love fills the gap for children that age out of the foster care system but still need help. Arms of Love provides a loving home, mentors and community support to help them get on their feet and learn the necessary skills to be upstanding members of society. The house is in need of much work, including a new A/C unit so Chas Roberts is stepping up to help.

In conjunction with vendors, Carrier and Goodman who donate the systems, and Smiley Crane who provides the crane service for roof installation, Chas Roberts is happy to be able to coordinate the program and provide installation for these deserving winners.

About Chas Roberts

Family-owned and operated for four generations, Chas Roberts continues to serve Arizona with a genuine and trustworthy approach to the Valley's A/C, heating and plumbing needs. For more than 75 years, and as the largest HVAC provider in Arizona, Chas Roberts serves both the Metro Phoenix and Tucson areas. Every Chas Roberts technician is certified and has successfully completed the rigorous Chas Roberts Customer Service Training Program on top of being licensed, bonded and insured. This combination of expertise and family values inspires every aspect of the company's service, from employees to customers to the community. For more information visit www.chasroberts.com.

