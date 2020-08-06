06.08.2020 01:40:00

Chartwells Higher Education Wins 2020 Best Concept Award by Food Management

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education's robot meal delivery service at Bowling Green State University (BGSU) has been recognized by Food Management as a 2020 Best Concept award winner by editor's choice in the Best Customer Service Concept category. This award recognizes Chartwells and BGSU's innovation and excellence in customer service to the community.

Chartwells Higher Education logo (PRNewsFoto/Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services)

In March of this year, Bowling Green State University became the first university in Ohio to offer robot food delivery service to students through a partnership with Chartwells Higher Education, BGSU's foodservice provider, and Starship Technologies. The fleet of 30 autonomous, on-demand robots was made available to over 20,000 students, faculty and staff for meal delivery anywhere on campus within minutes.

"When we partnered with BGSU to launch robot delivery in March, we knew they would be a popular edition to campus and are thrilled to see the positive impact it has made on the local community," said Lisa McEuen, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "With safety and social distancing top-of-mind during the pandemic, this service has become invaluable to serving students, faculty, staff and the Bowling Green community at large, and we are honored to accept Food Management's recognition of that impact."

By April, the robot delivery's fleet and service expanded to parts of the city of Bowling Green to support those in the community impacted by COVID-19. Part of their first expanded delivery included special stops to the Bowling Green fire and police departments to deliver donuts as a "thank you" for their tireless work during the pandemic.

"It's an incredible privilege to have technologies like robot delivery at our disposal that allow us to help our students and local community, especially now more than ever," said Michael Paulus, director of BGSU Dining. "We don't do it for awards, but we're thrilled that Food Management recognizes how we're leveraging autonomous deliveries to better serve our communities."

Since 1998, Food Management's annual Best Concept awards program has recognized and celebrated the best practices and most innovative thinking in onsite foodservice. Each year, editors evaluate best-in-class nominations on a variety of factors like creativity, impact, and effectiveness. Chartwells Higher Education and Bowling Green State University and other Best Concept winners will be recognized in Food Management's September/October issue.

For more information about Chartwells Higher Education please visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com.

About Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services
Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract foodservice management, hospitality and award-winning guest service within 300 college and university dining environments throughout academic institutions across the U.S. Chartwells' nutritious cuisine not only satisfies the unique appetites, lifestyles and dietary needs of every guest dining on campus, but it also brings people together to promote the high-intensity relationships that will prepare students for the future. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.comwww.ChartwellsMonthly.comwww.DineonCampus.com.

Contact: Meredith Rosenberg, (914) 935-5326
meredith.rosenberg@compass-usa.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chartwells-higher-education-wins-2020-best-concept-award-by-food-management-301107187.html

SOURCE Chartwells Higher Education

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 44.58
1.66 %
The Swatch Grp 194.50
0.93 %
UBS Group 11.08
0.68 %
CieFinRichemont 57.10
0.56 %
CS Group 10.06
0.45 %
Swiss Re 71.26
-0.70 %
Roche Hldg G 317.25
-1.20 %
Nestle 107.82
-1.23 %
Swisscom 487.60
-1.24 %
Novartis 75.95
-1.48 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

05.08.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
05.08.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
05.08.20
Implications of US Borrowing $3 Trillion in H1 2020
05.08.20
SMI schaltet wieder einen Gang zurück
04.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Roche Holding AG, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Leonteq AG
03.08.20
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV
31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.08.20
Schroders: Wie gehen Unternehmen mit ihren Mitarbeitern in der Covid-19-Krise um?
03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
mehr
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krisen-Profiteur: So weit kann es für den Goldpreis laut Analysten noch gehen
SIX bietet weltweit erstes aktiv verwaltetes Krypto-ETP zum Handel an
Wall Street stärker -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel mehrheitlich fester
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100 - Aktie springt an
SEC-Formular offenbart: Buffett stockt Beteiligung an Bank of America auf
Disney-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Walt Disney überrascht mit Gewinn, patzt aber beim Umsatz
Apple-Aktiensplit zum Monatsende: Folgen für den Dow Jones-Index
Beyond Meat legt wenig überraschende Zahlen vor - Beyond Meat-Aktie gibt nach
Bitcoin Suisse will frühestens in zwei Jahren an die Börse - "Security Token Offering" 2021 geplant
ABB-Aktionär Cevian senkt Beteiligung leicht - ABB-Aktie dreht ins Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street stärker -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel mehrheitlich fester
Die US-Märkte zeigen sich am Mittwoch auf grünem Terrain. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch mit schwächerer Tendenz. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich in der Gewinnzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB