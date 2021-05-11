SMI 10’989 -1.2%  SPI 14’106 -1.3%  Dow 34’232 -1.5%  DAX 15’120 -1.8%  Euro 1.0981 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’946 -1.9%  Gold 1’838 0.1%  Bitcoin 51’174 1.7%  Dollar 0.9034 0.2%  Öl 68.6 0.5% 
11.05.2021 21:49:00

Chartwells Higher Education Launches 100% Plant-Based Dining Hall Option in Colleges Nationwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract food service management, launches 100% Plant-Forward dining to help universities explore new, plant-based meal options and their health benefits at universities nationwide. As Gen Z food preferences continue leaning toward a more meat-free future, Chartwells' new Plant-Forward locations are the first of its kind allowing for institutions to tailor their dining options to create more inclusive menu options for students, including those with specific dietary restrictions or preferences.

Chartwells Higher Education logo (PRNewsFoto/Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services)

Chartwells' Plant-Forward dining enables campuses to create everything from temporary pop-up events to fully dedicated plant-based dining halls, and incorporates global flavors and ethnic spices to craft cutting-edge, meatless food items. Meals can be made-to-order, and include popular dishes such as Braised Lentil Quinoa Burgers, Pomegranate Cauliflower Chickpea Salads and Thai Spiced Marinated Tofu, among other menu items.

"Students today are exploring more vegan and vegetarian options as a solution for healthy diets but aren't always sure where to start," says Laura Lapp, Vice President of Sustainability and Culinary Innovation at Chartwells Higher Education. "With plant-forward dining, institutions now have access to a versatile program geared toward educating and providing students with the nutritional benefits of a plant-based diet."

Chartwells' Plant-Forward dining has already seen success in recent months through pilot launches at select schools nationwide, including Colgate University, St. John Fisher College and Northeastern University. At Colgate University, Chartwells helped the local culinary team plan and execute a one-day, plant-based dining hall takeover on campus. The event featured various Plant-Forward dining concepts, including a Vegetable Butcher Shop and Vegan Rotisserie, and food items such as Vegan Cauliflower Ribs with Texas-style BBQ Sauce and Smoked Carved Roasted Butternut Squash with Chile Lime.

Along with creating more inclusive menu options campuses nationwide, the Plant-Forward program has helped student athletes through its protein-focused training table menu. Geared toward helping student athletes perform better on the field, popular offerings include food items such as Sriracha Roasted Cauliflower, Tikki Chaat and Mashed Sunchokes with Vegan Gravy.

For more information on Chartwells Higher Education's Plant-Forward dining, please visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com.

About Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality and award-winning guest service within over 300 college and university dining environments throughout academic institutions across the U.S. Chartwells' nutritious cuisine not only satisfies the unique appetites, lifestyles and dietary needs of every guest dining on campus, but it also brings people together to promote the high-intensity relationships that will prepare students for the future. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com, www.ChartwellsMonthly.com, www.DineonCampus.com.

Contact: Meredith Rosenberg, (914) 935-5326 
meredith.rosenberg@compass-usa.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chartwells-higher-education-launches-100-plant-based-dining-hall-option-in-colleges-nationwide-301289124.html

SOURCE Chartwells Higher Education

﻿

