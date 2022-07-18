Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
19.07.2022 01:09:00

Chartwells Higher Education Acquires Fresh Ideas Food Management Company

Partnership positions Chartwells to expand into previously untapped college and university markets

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education, a sector of Compass Group and recognized leader in contract food service management, today announced its acquisition of Fresh Ideas, a food service management company based out of Columbia, Missouri. The acquisition allows Chartwells Higher Education to expand into more regional college and university markets while Fresh Ideas continues to build upon their strong client partner relationships.

Chartwells Higher Education logo (PRNewsFoto/Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services)

Chartwells and Fresh Ideas share the belief that no two campuses are alike and that dining programs should be customized to match every campus' culture. That's why Fresh Ideas will continue to operate under the same brand, culture, and leadership. For over 20 years, Fresh Ideas has been providing clients with exceptional localized foodservice, and now, the added benefits of Chartwells' network of tools and resources ensures their top-tier service will continue moving forward. 

"As an organization focused on creating strong collaborative relationships with their clients, the Fresh Ideas team is a perfect match for our Chartwells culture," says Andrea Johnson, President of Operations and Growth for Chartwells.

"We look forward to the partnership and the learnings both companies will bring as we continue to create one of kind dining experiences on the campuses we serve," added Chartwells Higher Education CEO, Lisa McEuen.

Fresh Ideas is a dynamic regional foodservice company serving clients based mostly in the Midwest, South and Southeast. They will continue to operate under the Fresh Ideas name as they, together with Chartwells, continue to seek out opportunities to expand.

"At Fresh Ideas, we are passionate about serving great food and cultivating a culture of caring," says Matt Clervi, Chief Executive Officer and President. "We are thrilled to join Chartwells and work together to provide exceptional dining programs for students across the country."

Click the following links for more information on Chartwells Higher Education and Fresh Ideas.

About Chartwells Higher Education

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and award-winning guest service within over 300 college and university dining environments throughout academic institutions across the U.S. Chartwells' nutritious cuisine not only satisfies the unique appetites, lifestyles, and dietary needs of every guest dining on campus, but it also brings people together to promote the high-intensity relationships that will prepare students for the future. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com, www.ChartwellsMonthly.com, www.DineonCampus.com.

About Fresh Ideas

Fresh Ideas is a food service management company that creates personalized fresh food programs and experiences for colleges and universities, K-12 schools, senior living communities, and business and industry clients in the Midwest, South and Southeast. 

Media Contacts:
Meredith Rosenberg
Chartwells Higher Education
meredith.rosenberg@compass-usa.com

Kris Lensmeyer
Fresh Ideas
klensmeyer@freshideasfood.com

Fresh Ideas Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chartwells-higher-education-acquires-fresh-ideas-food-management-company-301588618.html

SOURCE Chartwells Higher Education

