26.06.2020 13:45:00

Chartwell Second Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

MISSISSAUGA, ON, ­­­­­­June 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX:CSH.UN) will issue its financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 on the afternoon of August 6, 2020.

Chartwell Retirement Residences logo (CNW Group/Chartwell Retirement Residences)

A conference call hosted by Vlad Volodarski, Chief Executive Officer, Karen Sullivan, President & Chief Operating Officer and SheriHarris, Chief Financial Officer will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET.

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Local: 416-406-0743
Toll Free:  1-800-806-5484

Passcode: 1605435#

The conference call can also be heard over the Internet. Access the Chartwell web site at www.chartwell.com  click on "Investor Relations" and follow the link at the top of the page.

A slide presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available. To view the slides, access the Chartwell web site at www.chartwell.com, click on "Investor Relations" and follow the link at the top of the page. Please log on at least 15 minutes before the call commences.

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are local 905-694-9451 or toll-free 1-800-408-3053. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 1365519#.  The call, along with the accompanying slides, will also be archived on the Chartwell web site at www.chartwell.com.

About Chartwell:
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces, including properties under development. Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com.

SOURCE Chartwell Retirement Residences

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 45.29
3.28 %
Alcon 55.26
2.22 %
LafargeHolcim 41.21
2.06 %
UBS Group 10.90
1.96 %
ABB 21.20
1.78 %
Swiss Life Hldg 350.60
0.23 %
Swisscom 497.90
0.22 %
Swiss Re 72.84
0.19 %
Roche Hldg G 336.90
-0.15 %
Novartis 84.38
-0.26 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:20
Vontobel: derimail - (Callable-) BRCs auf Öltitel
09:03
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
06:06
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 200er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Weiterer Hochlauf erwartet
25.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf salesforce.com Inc, Chevron Corp, Visa Inc
23.06.20
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV
22.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.06.20
Schroders: How smart manufacturing could lead to an industrial renaissance
24.06.20
Schroders: Should investors be wary about the fast recovery in the credit market?
19.06.20
Schroders: Why we think the recovery will be U-shaped
mehr
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie implodiert: Wirecard stellt Insolvenzantrag - EY geht von Betrug aus
ams-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Österreichische Finanzmarktaufsicht ermittelt angeblich gegen ams-Spitze
Lufthansa-Aktionäre stimmen für Staatseinstieg - Swiss begrüsst Entscheid
Die Ölpreiskrise könnte einen überraschenden Gewinner haben
ams-Aktie bricht erneut ein: ams weist Anschuldigungen gegen Management als "Medienunterstellungen" zurück
US-Anleger schicken Börsen schussendlich auf grünes Terrain -- SMI und DAX letztlich höher -- Tokio letztlich in Rot
Coronavirus-Impfstoff-Allianz CEPI hat Kapazität für vier Milliarden Einheiten
Österreichische Finanzmarktaufsicht ermittelt gegen ams-Spitze
Novartis zahlt nach Korruptionsvorwürfen US-Strafe - Aktie stabil
Digitalisierung: Corona treibt Schweizer Banken an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX verzeichnen am Freitag Gewinne. Auch in Asien legen die Börsen überwiegend zu. Der Wall Street-Handel gestaltete sich am Donnerstag volatil.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB