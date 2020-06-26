Chartwell Second Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

MISSISSAUGA, ON, ­­­­­­June 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX:CSH.UN) will issue its financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 on the afternoon of August 6, 2020.

A conference call hosted by Vlad Volodarski, Chief Executive Officer, Karen Sullivan, President & Chief Operating Officer and SheriHarris, Chief Financial Officer will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET.

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Local: 416-406-0743

Toll Free: 1-800-806-5484

Passcode: 1605435#

The conference call can also be heard over the Internet. Access the Chartwell web site at www.chartwell.com click on "Investor Relations" and follow the link at the top of the page.

A slide presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available. To view the slides, access the Chartwell web site at www.chartwell.com, click on "Investor Relations" and follow the link at the top of the page. Please log on at least 15 minutes before the call commences.

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are local 905-694-9451 or toll-free 1-800-408-3053. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 1365519#. The call, along with the accompanying slides, will also be archived on the Chartwell web site at www.chartwell.com.

About Chartwell:

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces, including properties under development. Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com.

