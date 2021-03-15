SMI 10’861 0.2%  SPI 13’672 0.3%  Dow 32’779 0.9%  DAX 14’513 0.1%  Euro 1.1085 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’843 0.3%  Gold 1’731 0.2%  Bitcoin 51’277 -7.0%  Dollar 0.9292 0.0%  Öl 68.6 -0.9% 
15.03.2021 13:15:00

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces March 2021 Distribution

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) announced today a cash distribution of $0.051 per Trust UnitThe cash distribution will be payable on April 15, 2021 to unitholders of record on March 31, 2021.

ABOUT CHARTWELL

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces. Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking information that reflects the current expectations, estimates and projections of management about the future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities for Chartwell and the seniors housing industry. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expected or estimated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. These factors are more fully described in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section in Chartwell's 2019 MD&A and in materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada from time to time, including but not limited to our most recent Annual Information Form.

For more information, please contact:

Chartwell Retirement Residences
Vlad Volodarski
Chief Executive Officer
tel: (905) 501-9219
email: investorrelations@chartwell.com

SOURCE Chartwell Retirement Residences

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11:49 Die Kurse steigen weiter! | BX Swiss TV
11:24 Den Notenbanken gehört die Aufmerksamkeit
11:21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
10:25 Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
09:13 Credit Suisse und Index-Schwergewichte belasten
11.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf American Express Co, Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc
mehr

https://youtu.be/FgtQ6vRN1vY

Nach guten Vorgaben ist die neue Handelswoche mit grünen Vorzeichen gestartet. Was die Gründe dafür sind und welcher Termin diese Woche am wichtigsten sein wird erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV. 

Die Kurse steigen weiter! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie profitiert: Roche übernimmt GenMark Diagnostics für 1,8 Milliarden Dollar
US-Techriesen mit Aktienrückkäufen: So könnten Google & Co. die Aktienmärkte weiter antreiben
ARYZTA-Aktie zieht kräftig an: ARYZTA schrumpft in der ersten Jahreshälfte 2020/21 massiv - verkauft Nordamerika-Geschäft
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SMI mit freundlichem Wochenstart -- DAX verkleinert Plus -- Märkte in Asien schliessen uneinheitlich
Whisky, Musik und Insektenfarmen: Das sind Bloombergs alternative Investment-Ideen
Relief-Partner NeuroRx führt Studie zu Aviptadil mit TFF Parmaceuticals durch - Relief-Aktie klettert
Novartis und Molecular Partners werden in ACTIV-Programm aufgenommen - Aktien ziehen an
Hard Fork Anfang März: Wie es nun um Cardano steht
Neue Weltordnung voraus? Analyst vergleicht Bitcoin-Rally mit Gold in Weimarer Republik

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit