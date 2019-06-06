ChartSpan Raises $15 Million Series A Round led by BIP Capital

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartSpan, the largest healthcare managed service provider for chronic care management programs in the U.S., announced today that it has raised a Series A funding round of $15 million led by BIP Capital. Other investors participating in the round included Blue Heron Capital, Bailey Southwell & Co., C&B Capital, and Service Provider Capital. The company plans to use the funds to scale its operations nationally.

ChartSpan offers a turn-key service for MIPS compliance, Chronic Care Management, and Annual Wellness Visits, allowing both patients and providers to see higher levels of engagement, better adherence to prescribed care paths, and better patient outcomes.

"This syndicate represents a seasoned group of venture firms who have deep healthcare experience. As we begin to expand our presence outside the Southeastern United States, we know we need partners who can help us scale on a national level and move into the large, enterprise healthcare marketplace," said ChartSpan CEO, Jon-Michial Carter. "Most importantly, the firms in this round are a cultural fit. Culture drives our success, and this syndicate group embraces our values and convictions. We couldn't be more delighted to have such a strong group of investors supporting us."

"We continue to focus our attention on solutions that drive meaningful healthcare change," said Mark Buffington, CEO at BIP Capital. "ChartSpan's innovative solutions address the growing burden of chronic care management by reducing cost and improving healthcare outcomes. We are excited to partner with them as they expand their proven solution nationally."

ABOUT CHARTSPAN:

ChartSpan is the largest, managed service provider of chronic care management programs in the United States. The company provides turn-key, managed care coordination and compliance programs for doctors, clinics, and health systems. ChartSpan manages patient care coordination and value-based programs for more than 100 of the most successful practices and health systems in the United States.

ABOUT BIP CAPITAL:

BIP Capital is recognized as one of the most active and successful venture investors in the Southeast, serving entrepreneurs, investors, and operators to grow the emerging company ecosystem. It applies experience and process to make investment decisions and operational recommendations, allowing its portfolio companies to achieve and stay on a glide path of growth. Areas of focus include Enterprise SaaS, Healthcare IT, Digital Media, Dev Tools, Infrastructure, FinTech, and MarTech. For more information, visit www.bip-capital.com or follow BIP Capital on LinkedIn or Twitter @BIPCapital.

