Charte a Aktie 32598746 / US16119P1084
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
25.02.2026 14:49:44
Charter Communications Names Nick Jeffery COO
(RTTNews) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR), a broadband connectivity company, Wednesday announced that it has appointed Nick Jeffery as its Chief Operating Officer, effective September 1.
Nick Jeffery has more than three decades of executive experience across global telecommunications markets.
He joins the company from Frontier Communications, where he was the Chief Executive Officer since 2021. Previous to Frontier, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone UK from 2016.
On Tuesday, CHTR shares closed at $231.85, up 1.90% on the Nasdaq.
Nachrichten zu Charter Inc (A) (Charter Communications)
|
20.02.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.ch)
|
19.02.26
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
13.02.26
|S&P 500-Wert Charter A-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Charter A-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.ch)
|
10.02.26