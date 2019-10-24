Charm Sciences is pleased to introduce the novaLUM® II-X System

LAWRENCE, Mass., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charm Sciences, Inc. is pleased to introduce the novaLUM II-X System, developed to make sanitation verification, corrective action, and documentation easier than ever.

The novaLUM II-X system builds upon Charm®'s trusted ATP (adenosine triphosphate) detection technology with sophisticated new software, resulting in a powerful system that not only optimizes sanitation monitoring, but utilizes collected data to help users evaluate and improve their sanitation programs. As a result, companies are able to reduce microbial challenges, improve product quality, reduce customer complaints, and extend product shelf life.

The novaLUM II-X system is for sanitation and allergen control, pasteurization verification, and pesticide screening. In just five seconds, the novaLUM II-X system is able to detect even the lowest levels of ATP contamination.

The system's innovative software, novaLINK 5.0, syncs data from multiple facilities and makes data management, analysis, and reporting fast and easy. Meikel Brewster, VP, Sales at Charm Sciences says, "Real-time data analytics are emailed directly from the novaLUM II-X system to managers via WiFi, which helps to identify repetitive failing locations and investigate SSOP in order to optimize cleaning procedures and improve sanitation outcomes. The system uses SMART Plans to create randomized sampling plans based on risk assessment, creating a more robust sanitation verification program."

Data syncs from the instrument to local or corporate databases and can identify and report failing swab sites during sanitation for immediate management review. Automated reporting makes it possible to target areas with sanitation deficiencies and streamlines corrective action, providing documentation to meet the requirements of third-party audits, i.e. SQF, BRC, and FSSC.

Charm's novaLUM II-X system ensures sanitation verification is effective so production starts with confidence!

About Charm Sciences, Inc. Established in 1978 in Greater Boston, Charm Sciences helps protect consumers, manufacturers, and global brands from a variety of issues through the development of food safety, water quality, and environmental diagnostic tests and equipment. Selling directly and through its network of distributors, Charm's products serve the dairy, feed and grain, food and beverage, water, healthcare, environmental, and industrial markets in more than 100 countries around the globe. https://www.charm.com

