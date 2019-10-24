+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
24.10.2019 17:00:00

Charm Sciences is pleased to introduce the novaLUM® II-X System

LAWRENCE, Mass., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charm Sciences, Inc. is pleased to introduce the novaLUM II-X System, developed to make sanitation verification, corrective action, and documentation easier than ever.

The novaLUM II-X system builds upon Charm®'s trusted ATP (adenosine triphosphate) detection technology with sophisticated new software, resulting in a powerful system that not only optimizes sanitation monitoring, but utilizes collected data to help users evaluate and improve their sanitation programs. As a result, companies are able to reduce microbial challenges, improve product quality, reduce customer complaints, and extend product shelf life.

The novaLUM II-X system is for sanitation and allergen control, pasteurization verification, and pesticide screening. In just five seconds, the novaLUM II-X system is able to detect even the lowest levels of ATP contamination.

The system's innovative software, novaLINK 5.0, syncs data from multiple facilities and makes data management, analysis, and reporting fast and easy. Meikel Brewster, VP, Sales at Charm Sciences says, "Real-time data analytics are emailed directly from the novaLUM II-X system to managers via WiFi, which helps to identify repetitive failing locations and investigate SSOP in order to optimize cleaning procedures and improve sanitation outcomes. The system uses SMART Plans to create randomized sampling plans based on risk assessment, creating a more robust sanitation verification program."

Data syncs from the instrument to local or corporate databases and can identify and report failing swab sites during sanitation for immediate management review. Automated reporting makes it possible to target areas with sanitation deficiencies and streamlines corrective action, providing documentation to meet the requirements of third-party audits, i.e. SQF, BRC, and FSSC.

Charm's novaLUM II-X system ensures sanitation verification is effective so production starts with confidence!

About Charm Sciences, Inc. Established in 1978 in Greater Boston, Charm Sciences helps protect consumers, manufacturers, and global brands from a variety of issues through the development of food safety, water quality, and environmental diagnostic tests and equipment. Selling directly and through its network of distributors, Charm's products serve the dairy, feed and grain, food and beverage, water, healthcare, environmental, and industrial markets in more than 100 countries around the globe. https://www.charm.com

© 2019 Charm and novaLUM are registered trademarks of Charm Sciences, Inc.

 

SOURCE Charm Sciences, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV
13:30
Ölpreise nach US-Lagerdaten deutlich im Aufwind
09:21
Vontobel: derimail - Unsere aktuellen Low Barrier Produkte in Zeichnung
08:59
SMI - Die Spannung steigt
07:31
Weekly-Hits: Fusionen, Übernahmen & US Banken
23.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf General Electric Co
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
mehr
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Rubel: Russland ist sich über digitale Nationalwährung unschlüssig
S + B-Aktie knickt nach Gewinnwarnung ein: Schmolz + Bickenbach plant Kapitalerhöhung
Beyond Meat-Aktie: Rückt ein schwarzer Börsentag in gefährliche Nähe?
Änderungen bei Tesla: Preise und Bestellvorgang angepasst
ABB-Aktie gewinnt: Umsatz von ABB stagniert - Q3 weniger schlimm als befürchtet
Tesla verzeichnet Gewinn und schlägt Erwartungen - Tesla-Aktie klettert zweistellig
Wegen Flugverbot für 737 Max: Boeing-Gewinn bricht um die Hälfte ein - Aktie dennoch höher
Novartis-Aktie klettert ins Plus - Novartis bleibt auf Wachstumskurs und erhöht erneut den Ausblick
Dow macht fester Feierabend -- SMI beendet den Handel über 10'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
VAT-Aktie stark: VAT setzt im dritten Quartal weniger um - Auftragseingang gestiegen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- SMI klettert ins Plus -- DAX höher -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen grösstenteils in Grün
Während der NASDAQ zulegt steht der Dow Jones am Donnerstag tiefer. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt ist die Stimmung freundlich. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen hauptsächlich Aufschläge aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB