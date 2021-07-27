Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. Q2-2021 Earnings Call and Webcast Notice

/CNW/ - (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company"), the market leader in hemp extract wellness products, will report its second quarter results on August 12, 2021 before the open of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. A conference call to discuss the results is scheduled for the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

DENVER, July 27, 2021Charlotte's Web Chief Executive Officer, Deanie Elsner, along with Chief Financial Officer, Wes Booysen, will lead the conference call followed by a question-and-answer segment with the Company's analysts. To participate in the call, please dial 1-416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392 approximately 10 minutes before the conference call.

Earnings Call Replay

A recording of the call will be available through August 19, 2021. To listen to a replay of the earnings call please dial 1-416-764-8677 and provide conference ID 506847#. A webcast of the call will also be accessible through the investor relations section of the Company's website.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Denver, is the market leader in the production and distribution of innovative hemp cannabidiol ("CBD") extract wellness products under a family of brands which includes Charlotte's Web™, CBD Medic™, CBD Clinic™, and Harmony Hemp. The Company's premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm grown under organic practices and manufactured into whole-plant CBD hemp extracts containing a full spectrum of naturally occurring phytocannabinoids including CBD, CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds. The Company's CW Labs R&D science division is located at the University at Buffalo in New York which is part of the State University of New York (SUNY) system of 64 universities. Charlotte's Web product categories include full-spectrum hemp CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, stress, exercise recovery), CBD capsules, CBD topical creams and lotions, as well as CBD pet products for dogs. Through its vertically integrated business model, Charlotte's Web maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency. Charlotte's Web products are distributed to more than 14,000 retail, over 8,000 health care practitioners, and online through the Company's website at www.CharlottesWeb.com.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

SOURCE Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.