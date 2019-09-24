Charlotte's Web Announces 738 Vitamin Shoppe Locations Across 45 States Commence Selling New Gummy Line

BOULDER, CO, Sept. 24 2019 /CNW/ - (CSE: CWEB; OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company"), the market leader in whole-plant CBD hemp extract products is pleased to announce that The Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE: VSI), an omni-channel, specialty retailer of nutritional products, has commenced selling the new line of Charlotte's Web CBD hemp extract-infused CBD gummies in 738 stores across 45 U.S. states. This expands Charlotte's Web product offerings carried by The Vitamin Shoppe to include CBD hemp extract oil tinctures, liquid capsules, and now gummies. Charlotte's Web gummies are a popular edible format providing measurable consumption of convenient bite-sized full-spectrum CBD hemp extract.

Charlotte's Web gummies, launched in June of this year, are made with whole-plant extract from its prized hemp genetics featuring synergistic functional ingredients to support specific health related functions including everyday stress, sleep, and recovery from exercise or active lifestyles.

"This nationwide pickup of our popular new gummy line by The Vitamin Shoppe is very exciting to report," said Charlotte's Web CEO Deanie Elsner. "Working with a trusted retail partner that is dedicated to helping its customers become their best self, allows us to effectively expand our national footprint giving more Americans retail access to our leading CBD hemp extract wellness products. We are thrilled about The Vitamin Shoppe's decision to expand their offering with our new chewable gummies."

"As part of our commitment to offering innovative, high-quality CBD hemp extract products to our customers, The Vitamin Shoppe is pleased to expand our partnership with Charlotte's Web, a pioneer in this space. Their capsule and gummy formulas provide new ways to experience the wellness benefits of CBD hemp extract, a trend that has resonated deeply with our customers as we continue to establish The Vitamin Shoppe as a trusted leader in this category," stated Sharon Leite, CEO, The Vitamin Shoppe.

Reliable quality, consistency and availability are top priorities for mass retailers, making Charlotte's Web the most sought-after CBD brand. The Company believes it offers among the highest quality and most tested CBD hemp wellness products available. 100% grown naturally in the USA by American farmers, Charlotte's Web is the market share leader and known as The World's Most Trusted Hemp Extract™.

About the Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI)

The Vitamin Shoppe® is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech Elite®, True Athlete®, plnt® and ProBioCare®. The Company conducts business through more than 750 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. is the market leader in the production and distribution of innovative hemp wellness products. Founded by the Stanley Brothers, the Company's premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100% American farm grown and responsibly manufactured into CBD hemp extracts naturally containing a full spectrum of phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking information which are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking information may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Charlotte''s Web Holdings, Inc.