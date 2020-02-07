Charlotte Pipe Partners with Concora to Provide Better Web Experience for Architects, Engineers, and Contractors

NORCROSS, Ga., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concora is pleased to announce their recent partnership with Charlotte Pipe , America's leading manufacturer of cast iron and plastic pipe and fittings. Charlotte Pipe published its full line of products with Concora's Design Studio , a Digital Experience Platform and product library designed to deliver better web experience to architects, engineers, contractors (AECs), and design professionals.

"It's exciting to work with people like the team at Charlotte Pipe, because they understand the importance of digital experience to their business," said Concora CEO Kip Rapp. "They know what their customers need and expect, and they work hard to deliver it. We're pleased we could offer a solution that enhances the product selection experience for everyone involved."

Concora's comprehensive platform allows Charlotte Pipe to manage BIM and other technical content themselves, ensuring the quality of important product files. The platform also provides robust behavior analytics, lending transparency to the commercial user journey so that Charlotte Pipe may continue to improve their digital experience. Charlotte Pipe's Design Studio launched on February 5, 2020.

About Concora

Concora is the Digital Experience Platform for building product manufacturers. They have a 30-year history of helping building product manufacturers drive business outcomes through better relationships with AECs. The Concora platform increases product selection for manufacturers by providing better web experience, content, and tools for architects, engineers, and contractors. For more information, visit concora.com .

About Charlotte Pipe

Charlotte Pipe has been a trusted manufacturer of plumbing systems since 1901 and is the nation's top maker of cast iron and plastic pipe and fittings. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Charlotte Pipe has seven plant locations across the United States and is distributed around the world. Their founding philosophy is to produce the best possible product and provide the best possible service for the customer. They accomplish this by combining modern technology with over a century of craftsmanship and experience. For more information, visit charlottepipe.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charlotte-pipe-partners-with-concora-to-provide-better-web-experience-for-architects-engineers-and-contractors-301001019.html

SOURCE Concora