07.02.2020 17:55:00

Charlotte Pipe Partners with Concora to Provide Better Web Experience for Architects, Engineers, and Contractors

NORCROSS, Ga., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concora is pleased to announce their recent partnership with Charlotte Pipe, America's leading manufacturer of cast iron and plastic pipe and fittings. Charlotte Pipe published its full line of products with Concora's Design Studio, a Digital Experience Platform and product library designed to deliver better web experience to architects, engineers, contractors (AECs), and design professionals.

Concora Logo (PRNewsfoto/Concora)

"It's exciting to work with people like the team at Charlotte Pipe, because they understand the importance of digital experience to their business," said Concora CEO Kip Rapp. "They know what their customers need and expect, and they work hard to deliver it. We're pleased we could offer a solution that enhances the product selection experience for everyone involved."

Concora's comprehensive platform allows Charlotte Pipe to manage BIM and other technical content themselves, ensuring the quality of important product files. The platform also provides robust behavior analytics, lending transparency to the commercial user journey so that Charlotte Pipe may continue to improve their digital experience. Charlotte Pipe's Design Studio launched on February 5, 2020.

About Concora
Concora is the Digital Experience Platform for building product manufacturers. They have a 30-year history of helping building product manufacturers drive business outcomes through better relationships with AECs. The Concora platform increases product selection for manufacturers by providing better web experience, content, and tools for architects, engineers, and contractors. For more information, visit concora.com.

About Charlotte Pipe
Charlotte Pipe has been a trusted manufacturer of plumbing systems since 1901 and is the nation's top maker of cast iron and plastic pipe and fittings. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Charlotte Pipe has seven plant locations across the United States and is distributed around the world. Their founding philosophy is to produce the best possible product and provide the best possible service for the customer. They accomplish this by combining modern technology with over a century of craftsmanship and experience. For more information, visit charlottepipe.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charlotte-pipe-partners-with-concora-to-provide-better-web-experience-for-architects-engineers-and-contractors-301001019.html

SOURCE Concora

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:24
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
13:30
Coronavirus hat Rohstoffmärkte doch noch im Griff
08:40
SMI schliesst erstmals über 11.000 Punkten
07:07
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kehrt in Abwärtstrendkanal ein / LafargeHolcim – Droht ein langfristiger Kursrückgang?
06.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:30
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
10:28
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb steigt der Euro zum Franken über 1,07
Credit Suisse-Aktie leicht erholt: Credit Suisse ernennt Gottstein zum CEO - Thiam tritt zum 14.2. zurück
Coronavirus: Roche, Novartis und Co. müssen den Betrieb in China vorübergehend einstellen
Coronavirus im Fokus: Deshalb hebt die UBS für Lonza und Givaudan den Daumen
Tesla, VW & Co.: Neuzulassungen in der Schweiz - erstmals E-Auto unter Top 5
Tesla und Bitcoin: Diese Ähnlichkeiten erkennt Krypto-Experte Novogratz
SMI schliesst erstmals über 11'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich mit weiteren Gewinnen -- Dow beendet Tag nach Rekord höher -- Asiens Börsen setzten Erholung fort
Idorsia-Aktie gibt ab: 2019 weniger ausgegeben als geplant
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Swisscom-Aktie nach Zahlen solide im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die heimischen sowie die deutsche Börse gaben am Freitag nach. An der Wall Street ziehen sich Anleger zurück. An Asiens Börsen kam es vor dem Wochenende zu Gewinnmitnahmen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;