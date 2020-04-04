Charlotte Exotic Car Dealership Finds Ways to Provide Service During COVID-19 Outbreak

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The coronavirus outbreak is affecting people across the world, across the country and throughout North Carolina. Businesses are changing the way they operate and that includes Lamborghini Charlotte. In an effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines, the dealership is limiting access to its showroom.

The showroom at Lamborghini Charlotte is not open to the public at present. Instead, it is only open by appointment only. Enthusiasts interested in new Lamborghini models, pre-owned Lamborghini models or something else from the dealership's exotic pre-owned inventory, should reach out to the dealership by phone, email or through its website to arrange an appointment.

The dealership took this measure to ensure that its customers and employees remain safe. Though it remains open and all its services are available, it wants to ensure that all proper social distancing measures can be followed until this crisis passes.

In addition to its showroom, the service center at Lamborghini Charlotte is available for any exotic car service that may be required. Automotive service is considered an essential service, and the dealership's service center remains available for service on any luxury or exotic vehicle. The technicians at Lamborghini Charlotte are trained in everything from routine maintenance to major service and repairs including engine, transmission, and electrical system work.

The Lamborghini Charlotte showroom and service center policies are subject to change as the situation evolves. For the most up to date information, please reach out to the dealership directly. It can be reached directly through its website at http://www.lamborghiniclt.com, by phone at 980-960-9562 or by email at sales@lamborghiniclt.com.

SOURCE Lamborghini Charlotte