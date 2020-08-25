25.08.2020 15:45:00

Charles Woodard Joins Leading Global Ticketing Platform SecuTix

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SecuTix, a comprehensive ticketing and engagement SaaS platform, today announced its hiring of Charles Woodard as part of its North American Arts & Entertainment department.

Woodard joins the Swiss-based company's North American team and brings 30 years of experience in ticketing to SecuTix's rapidly growing clientele in the museums and performing arts spaces.

An expert in his field, Woodard will use his knowledge in this area of focus to communicate the many benefits of SecuTix's technology to organizations and venues so that they can better manage their ticketing processes, effectively engage patrons, and make use of critical data insights through the platform's CRM functions.

The SecuTix platform uses blockchain technology to offer a wide array of ticketing solutions for any live event, such as mobile delivery, fully customizable online ticket shopping, omnichannel ticket distribution, online seat selection, B2B packages and processing, real time reporting and more.

"We are thrilled to have such a respected industry leader like Charles join SecuTix's expanding North American offices," said SecuTix Americas CEO Eric Rozenberg. "Charles' deep understanding of the arts and entertainment markets will serve as a valuable asset, not only for our company, but for the many museums and performing arts centers that want to better understand and engage their audiences through SecuTix's platform."

"I'm excited to be joining the professionals at SecuTix and to be working so closely with the company's state-of-the-art technology," stated Woodard.

Expanding on the company's internationally recognized platform services, Woodard added, "Over my 30 years of working closely with museums, performing arts centers, and similar venues, I've gained a deep understanding of their business needs, and I am convinced that SecuTix's all-inclusive platform is exactly what these industries require to take full control of their ticketing processes in the digital age."

Prior to joining SecuTix, Woodard built a long career in the ticketing industry – serving as Vice President of Arts for multiple ticketing CRM platforms. He is a graduate of Rutgers University.

About SecuTix

Founded in Switzerland in 2002, SecuTix is a leading international provider of ticketing and engagement services, offered through its comprehensive SaaS and CRM platforms. As a fully integrated white label solution for ticketing, the company seamlessly helps venues and organizations in arts, entertainment, sports, and more manage processes, boost sales and enhance audiences' experiences before, during, and after events.

To learn more about SecuTix, visit http://www.secutix.com

 

SOURCE SecuTix

