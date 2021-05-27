SMI 11’338 -0.1%  SPI 14’621 0.0%  Dow 34’413 0.3%  DAX 15’407 -0.3%  Euro 1.0939 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’039 0.2%  Gold 1’898 0.1%  Bitcoin 35’091 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8966 -0.1%  Öl 69.2 0.6% 
27.05.2021

Charles Thayne Capital Acquires Lucidpress

SALT LAKE CITY and CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Thayne Capital ("CTC"), a growth-oriented and technology-focused private investment firm, announced today that it has acquired Lucidpress, a leader in design and brand templating software that empowers the easy creation and management of branded content.

Founded in 2014 as a division of Utah-based Lucid Software, Lucidpress today has millions of users on its platform which helps individuals and businesses easily create and manage powerful, on-brand content at scale. Owen Fuller, who has served as the General Manager of Lucidpress since 2017, will lead the newly independent business as CEO.

"This transaction represents a new chapter in the Lucidpress journey. Our platform has transformed the brand management landscape, and this partnership positions us to continue to lead in this space for years to come," said Fuller. "The CTC team brings depth and expertise in the software arena, and together we are committed to helping our customers elevate their brands in groundbreaking ways."

"We have been close to Owen and the Lucidpress story for a long time. The company's category-defining product and commitment to its customers have earned it a prominent position in an industry undergoing tremendous change," said Matt Marsh, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CTC.

Brian Gornick, CTC Co-Founder and Managing Partner commented, "As a firm, we embrace fundamental shifts in industries where technology advances the model and where we bring expertise and resources to help companies like Lucidpress scale. We believe our investment and partnership will accelerate Lucidpress' momentum as it innovates on behalf of its customers."

About Charles Thayne Capital

Charles Thayne Capital ("CTC") is a leading growth-oriented investment firm focused on market-leading technology and technology-enabled companies. CTC provides minority and majority investment capital to companies that are at a significant inflection point in their growth journey. The firm's investment strategy is rooted in backing strong leaders and leveraging data science to make well informed strategic decisions. For more information, please visit www.charlesthayne.com.

About Lucidpress

Lucidpress is a brand templating platform that empowers anyone to easily create on-brand content. With this intuitive, cloud-based solution, businesses can scale content creation while locking down critical brand elements to maintain brand consistency. With over five million users worldwide, Lucidpress customers include Sotheby's, ClubCorp, Norwegian Cruise Line, First Team Real Estate, and University of Utah Health Care. For more information, please visit www.lucidpress.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charles-thayne-capital-acquires-lucidpress-301301174.html

SOURCE Charles Thayne Capital



