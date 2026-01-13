Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Charles River Laboratories International Aktie

13.01.2026

Charles River Laboratories Announces Strategic Acquisitions And Leadership Appointment

Charles River Laboratories International
(RTTNews) - Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) unveiled a series of strategic moves at the J.P. Morgan 44th Annual Healthcare Conference, including two planned acquisitions, a key leadership appointment, and an update on recent business trends with a preliminary outlook for 2026.

The company expects the top end of the guidance ranges for 2026 organic revenue growth will be at least flat for both its consolidated outlook and for the DSA segment.

The company has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of K.F. (Cambodia) Ltd., a leading provider of non-human primates (NHPs) used in regulatory-required biomedical, pharmaceutical, and toxicological research.

Together with Noveprim, its Mauritius-based NHP supplier in which it holds a 90% controlling interest, the acquisition will allow Charles River to internally source most of its future annual NHP supply requirements for the DSA segment. The purchase price is expected to be approximately $510 million, with closing anticipated in early first quarter of 2026.

While K.F. is not expected to generate significant third-party revenue, the transaction is projected to be accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share by about $0.25 in 2026 and $0.60 in 2027.

In addition, Charles River noted that it has exercised its option to acquire the remaining 79% equity stake in PathoQuest SAS, a Paris-based provider of next generation sequencing (NGS) solutions for biopharmaceutical manufacturing quality-control testing. The company initially invested in PathoQuest in 2018, acquiring a 21% stake. The purchase price for the remaining shares is expected to be 51.6 million euros or approximately $60 million, with the transaction scheduled to close by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Charles River Laboratories also said it has appointed Namandjé Bumpus as Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific and Innovation Officer.