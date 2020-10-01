Charles J. Doering, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MURRELL'S INLET, S.C., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles J. Doering, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Distinguished Ophthalmologist in the field of Medicine in acknowledgment for his dedication and commitment with Coastal Eye Group.

As a seasoned and well-respected Ophthalmologist and Retinal Surgeon, Dr. Doering has accrued 22 years of professional experience specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of vitreo-retinal diseases. In his current capacity, he practices in the Murrell's Inlet office at the Coastal Eye Group where he offers his combined advanced medical training and experience to his patients. As a specialist, he cares for patients with macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinal tears and detachments, macular holes, epiretinal membranes, macular edema, and proliferative vitreo-retinopathy. Dr. Doering has garnered a well-deserving reputation for his remarkable contributions in the field of Ophthalmology and for his commitment to advancing the level of retinal care at Coastal Eye Group.



A native of New York, Dr. Doering attained valuable knowledge and extensive training to prepare for his career. He graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Union College in 1994, then went on to earn his medical degree from the State University of New York Health Science Center at Brooklyn in 1998. Shortly after, he completed an internship in Internal Medicine at Winthrop University Hospital in Mineola, New York in 1999, and a residency in Ophthalmology at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, New York 2002. Later advancing his training, he completed a two-year fellowship in vitreo-retinal surgery at the renowned New York Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical College where he studied with leaders and innovators of modern vitreo-retinal surgery. Additionally, he held a research fellowship in cell biology and neuroscience at the New York University School of Medicine.



Board-Certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology, Dr. Doering remains at the forefront of his field. He is a current member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and American Medical Association which allows him to stay current in his field. In addition, he was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa Society and elected as an Associate Member of Sigma Xi Scientific Research Society.



For further information, please visit https://coastaleyegroup.com/.



Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charles-j-doering-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301144283.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who