Charles Douros Named as a National Safety Council Delegate Member

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, September 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On 7 September 2019, the National Safety Council named Charles J. Douros as a delegate member to its newest Board. Members of the Delegate Committee meet at least twice annually to actively provide guidance to NSC on safety and health issues and strategies.

Each year, the Nominating Committee presents a slate of Delegates for final approval by the Board Chair. The Committee then reviews the candidates for experience, interests and industry representation and recommends a diverse Delegate slate to help the Council advance the mission based on current goals and needs for the next year's term.

"I'm quite excited to have earned a seat at the table and look forward to a busy year bringing positive change to this industry I've grown to love," said Douros. New delegates met in advance of the convention to become acquainted with the charter, meet fellow delegates and members of the board, and begin working on the mission to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and on the road.

NSC Board Member and Delegate Committee Co-Chairperson, Travis Parsons adds, "We welcome the new delegate [committee] members and have high expectations for some of the more noble challenges facing the Council."

Douros is also a member of two National Safety Council subcommittees: Workplace Safety, and Awards.

ABOUT CHARLES DOUROS

Organizations in every major industry engage Charles to guide them on their journey to achieve and sustain excellence in safety performance, organizational development and cultural alignment. Charles has worked tirelessly in the safety and environmental arena as a former small business owner, regional director of EHS, safety executive, and safety consultant, and he has personally implemented safety performance and cultural improvement processes across many industries. Charles is a Six Sigma green belt with extensive experience in Lean Manufacturing and Ag, as well as a speaker and prolific writer in the safety industry.

ABOUT PROACT SAFETY

ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and behavior-based safety projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at https://www.ProActSafety.com.

ABOUT NATIONAL SAFETY COUNCIL

The National Safety Council (nsc.org [nsc.org __title__ nsc.org]) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

SOURCE ProAct Safety