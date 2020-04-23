+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
23.04.2020 16:08:00

CharityHowTo Provides Free Professional Training To Support Nonprofits During Covid-19 Pandemic

MIAMI, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CharityHowTo is offering a number of free live and recorded online webinars to the nonprofit community during the novel Coronavirus Pandemic. Webinars are taught by nonprofit experts and consultants from all over the globe who bring their deep knowledge and expertise to the nonprofit community as they try to navigate this tricky time.

Live webinars will continue to run for the next few weeks, and recordings of all sessions will be available on the CharityHowTo website for those who are unable to attend the live trainings. To sign up for any of CharityHowTo's free Coronavirus nonprofit webinars, visit their resource page.

Various nonprofit specific topics are covered, such as:

  • "What You Need to Know About Postponing and Canceling Events"
  • "Fundraising in the Time of Coronavirus: How to Manage and Modify Your Fundraising"
  • "The CARES Act: A Step By Step Guide To Applying for Funding now!"
  • "Virtual Engagement: How to Create Participatory Virtual Experiences that Keep your Donors Engaged in Times of Crisis"
  • "How to Plan for #GivingTuesdayNow on May 5"
  • And more

The nonprofit community has already shown great support and appreciation for these free webinars, with thousands of nonprofit professionals signing up for each free training that is offered. The CharityHowTo Coronavirus webinars are calming, helpful, and include tactical information that can be implemented immediately.

About CharityHowTo: CharityHowTo brings the highest quality trainings to nonprofit professionals to help them succeed in their careers and create a bigger impact for the causes they care about. CharityHowTo is the premier online training center for nonprofit professionals around the world.

Kelly Kulp    
CharityHowTo
Kelly@charityhowto.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charityhowto-provides-free-professional-training-to-support-nonprofits-during-covid-19-pandemic-301045772.html

SOURCE CharityHowTo

