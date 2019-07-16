Chargeback Gurus Receives National Certification from Dallas MSDC

DALLAS, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chargeback Gurus is proud to announce their recent Minority Business Enterprise Certification (MBE) awarded by the NMSDC. After having been reviewed by the Dallas MSDC, Chargeback Gurus is now nationally recognized and able to do business with large corporations, local, state, and federal government departments as a Certified Minority Supplier.

MBE Certification

Minority Business Enterprise Certification is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business, its assets and onsite inspection. An MBE Certification confirms the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a minority or minorities.

What Problem Does Chargeback Gurus Address?

E-Commerce fraud is higher now than any other point in history. Nearly half of all consumers disputed a charge with their bank last year and merchant losses are expected to exceed $70 billion dollars over the next five years. It is also estimated that merchants lose up to 20% of their revenue due to fraud and chargebacks. Chargeback Gurus aims to drastically reduce these losses by educating and assisting merchants on a global scale. With highly effective and scalable solutions and data analytics, the Gurus recover lost revenue, identify the root causes of chargebacks, mitigate chargeback risk, proactively prevent fraud, and safeguard reputations. Their proprietary FPR-360® Technology and deep understanding of the payments industry have helped businesses proactively prevent up to 50% chargebacks and recover $500M+ in lost revenue.

About Chargeback Gurus

Chargeback Gurus is a global company that offers businesses chargeback management and analytics solutions to increase customer satisfaction and drive repeat purchases. Their deep data analytics and expert assessment help businesses identify risks and vulnerabilities in business processes and improve customer experience. As industry-leading pioneers, Chargeback Gurus empowers businesses to combat constantly evolving fraud tactics and customer disputes that directly threaten profitability. Chargeback Gurus is a trusted advisor to the card networks, financial institutions and the Fortune 500.

Businesses find their white glove services most attractive and beneficial since it takes little to no effort from the businesses' end to combat their chargeback and fraud challenges.

SOURCE Chargeback Gurus