Chapters Health Foundation Annual Golf Tourney Raises Nearly 60-Percent More than 2019 Hospice Open

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chapters Health Foundation held its fifth annual Hospice Open golf tournament in early November at the Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club in Dade City. The tourney raised almost 60 percent more than the 2019 outing with close to $50,000. Over the last five years, the Hospice Open has raised more than $132,000.

Team ZENO Office Solutions took the number one spot on the leaderboard with its foursome at the Chapters Health Foundation 5th Annual Hospice Open.

"This year's Hospice Open was incredible for so many reasons," said Adam Stanfield, vice president of development and executive director of Chapters Health Foundation. "The addition of our new presenting sponsor, ZENO Office Solutions, and the Magnolia Golf Group's PGA-style leaderboard and the Hospice Open's Helicopter Ball Drop make it Tampa's premier charity golf tournament."

Sixty players competed in the Hospice Open with Team ZENO Office Solutions taking the number one spot on the leaderboard with the foursome of Corey Leventhal, Jon Moles, Jim Lebonitte, and Brad White. After 190 balls were dropped from the helicopter, the winner received an Amelia Island weekend getaway.

As one of the Chapters Health Foundation's signature events, the Hospice Open brings together special companies and people to support the underserved across the service area for Chapters Health System. Proceeds from the event will support programs otherwise unfunded, including bereavement services for adults and children, and the veterans/first responders program. In addition, a new patient special needs fund was created to cover extraordinary expenses that fall outside the realm of care but are critically important to patients' comfort and peace of mind.

About Chapters Health Foundation
Chapters Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization committed to supporting Chapters Health System, a progressive leader in home health, palliative care, hospice and grief support. Chapters Health Foundation provides more than $2.5 million annually in charity care in order to continue to meet the needs of patients and families who cannot afford hospice services. Chapters Health Foundation also provides $1.3 million in funding for the provision of grief support across Chapters Health and more than $1 million to assist with underfunded pediatric and adult palliative care services. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Twitter Instagram, YouTube  and LinkedIn.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chapters-health-foundation-annual-golf-tourney-raises-nearly-60-percent-more-than-2019-hospice-open-301198918.html

SOURCE Chapters Health Foundation

